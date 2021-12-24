Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 24, 2021
Steady gains leave indexes higher in holiday-shortened week
The Associated Press
Updated 3:20PM
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, leaving major indexes with solid gains in this holiday-shortened week.
The S&P 500 closed at another record high. The benchmark index rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.
Technology companies and retailers did especially well, while safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities lagged behind.
Energy prices rose. European and Asian markets also closed higher. Bond prices fell.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.