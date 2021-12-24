VOL. 45 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 24, 2021

Steady gains leave indexes higher in holiday-shortened week The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, leaving major indexes with solid gains in this holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 closed at another record high. The benchmark index rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

Technology companies and retailers did especially well, while safe-play sectors like real estate and utilities lagged behind.

Energy prices rose. European and Asian markets also closed higher. Bond prices fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49%. U.S. markets will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas.