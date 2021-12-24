Craft beer popularity still growing

VOL. 45 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 24, 2021

The beer industry has undergone a renaissance in recent years with the number of craft breweries in the U.S. nearly doubling between 2015 and 2020, reaching 8,764 as of last year.

Some cities are better than others when it comes to beer prices, variety and availability, according to SmartAsset analyzed data for 366 U.S. cities on metrics such as the number of breweries, concentration of bars and price of a domestic pint.

Two Tennessee cities – Knoxville (No. 21) and Nashville (No. 29) – cracked the top 30 cities for beer drinkers out of the 366 total cities analyzed.

Both cities rank better than average in three of the five metrics considered: Total number of breweries, breweries per 100,000 residents and average number of beers per brewery.

Pittsburgh is the top city for beer drinkers, the survey reports, with Bend, Oregon, ranked second, followed by Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Asheville, North Carolina.