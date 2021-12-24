VOL. 45 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 24, 2021

Music City Bowl. Tennessee Volunteers vs Purdue Boilermakers. Thursday, Dec. 30. Nissan Stadium, 2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

This year’s event, which will anchor CBS’ five-hour national TV special, will be hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones and co-hosted by Rachel Smith of “Entertainment Tonight.” Headliners include Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Fisk Jubilee Singers. Gates for the live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park will open at 4 p.m. Proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours will be required for entry into Bicentennial Mall. Information

New Year’s Eve Mule Drop

Center of Hope’s fourth annual New Year’s Eve Mule Drop in Historic Downtown Columbia. The event will begin with the lighting and raising of the drop. Food trucks and live music. 6 p.m.-midnight. Free. Information

THROUGH JAN. 9

The Elegance of Royal Fashion

Featuring the gowns of Diana, Princess of Wales, and designs from The Pat Kerr Private Royal Collection. Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. $20 per person. Information

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

Coffee & Connect

Sip some COFFEE & CONNECT with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Rotating coffee shops in Gallatin, Coffee & Connect meets the first Wednesday of every month from 8-9 a.m. Location to be determined. Information: 615-452-4000

Intro Nashville: Program’s Information Session

Intro Nashville provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. In a multiday, immersive format, participants discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy and the inner working of public and private sectors, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Virtual information session to learn more about the benefits and value of the Intro Nashville program. 10-10:30 a.m. Registration required. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure at this monthly event. Member Connect is a facilitated, casual networking opportunity to develop and further member to member relationships. We limit attendance to 35 to ensure intimate networking and ask that only one person per business per meeting register to attend. Williamson, Inc. / Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Option 1: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Option 2: 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Information