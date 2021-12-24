VOL. 45 | NO. 52 | Friday, December 24, 2021

Titans’ front office works wonders in filling holes opened by record injuries By Terry McCormick Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



In a season in which the Titans have now played an NFL-record 87 players, Zach Cunningham is quite the find this late in the year, and was able to plug right in and make a strong Tennessee defense even stronger against Pittsburgh.

And though the Titans would certainly like to have their stars healthy, available and ready to play, credit must be given where credit is due to Jon Robinson and the pro scouting staff for their ability to plug holes with all the injuries that have occurred this year.

Not only did Robinson snag Cunningham off waivers to help out, he also has made another good defensive find in veteran cornerback Buster Skrine.

Cunningham knows the Titans system and was able to contribute immediately in his first action against Pittsburgh. There is no appreciable drop off from the injured David Long, and perhaps even an upgrade with Cunningham having led the league in tackles in 2020.

Skrine, who had an interception against Jacksonville and held up well when targeted by the Steelers Sunday, was signed off the scrap heap after the 49ers let him go. In filling in for Jackrabbit Jenkins, Skrine has played well enough to keep the job for the rest of the year.

Offensively, the Titans also have found some jewels in running backs D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard. Foreman has two 100-yard rushing games in spelling Henry, and Hilliard also has one.

If Henry comes back for the postseason (and maybe the end of the regular season), the Titans can feel good knowing that they have sufficient depth at the position, thanks to how well Foreman and Hilliard filled in.