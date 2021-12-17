Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, breaking a 3-day slump

Updated 3:26PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than regaining the ground they had lost a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% and the Nasdaq rose 2.4%.

Small-company stocks rose even more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy.

Technology stocks did especially well. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds fell, sending yields higher. Energy prices also rose.

Nike, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow, jumped 6.1% after turning in strong quarterly results.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0