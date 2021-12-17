Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, breaking a 3-day slump
Updated 3:26PM
Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than regaining the ground they had lost a day earlier.
The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% and the Nasdaq rose 2.4%.
Small-company stocks rose even more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy.
Technology stocks did especially well. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds fell, sending yields higher. Energy prices also rose.
Nike, one of the 30 stocks in the Dow, jumped 6.1% after turning in strong quarterly results.