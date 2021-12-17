Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Lee appoints Mark Hayes to 29th Judicial District

Updated 7:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday appointed Mark Hayes as circuit court judge for the 29th Judicial District.

According to a news release, Hayes will replace former Judge Russell Lee Moore.

"Mark will bring extensive experience to this role, and I'm proud to announce his appointment," Lee said in a statement. "I am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity and appreciate his willingness to serve."

Hayes formerly worked as a partner at Jenkins Dedmon Hayes Law Group, spending nearly 40 years in private practice. Hayes has also served as the city attorney for the towns of Tiptonville and Ridgely. He and his wife, Kelli, live in Dyersburg with their children.

Last year, Lee appointed Hayes to serve on the Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners.

The 29th Judicial District covers Lake and Dyer counties.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0