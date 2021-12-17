Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Weather service: Tennessee flood set rainfall record

Updated 7:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that nearly 21 inches of rain fell in 24 hours over the summer, leading to deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee and marking a state record.

The weather service tweeted that the previous record had been 13.6 inches (34.5 centimeters) in Milan on Sept. 13, 1982. According to the agency, the State Climate Extremes Committee voted unanimously confirming the record of 20.73 inches (52.6 centimeters) for 24-hour total precipitation in Tennessee.

The Aug. 21 flooding killed 20 people as it took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines. Officials say more than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0