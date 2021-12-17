Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Wall Street joins global slump for stocks; S&P 500 down 1.1%

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Wall Street joined a worldwide slump for financial markets on Monday amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, following up on similar drops across Europe and Asia. Stocks of oil producers fell sharply after the price of U.S. crude fell 3.7%.

Markets are also absorbing the potential death blow to a proposed $2 billion spending plan by the U.S. government, as well as the Federal Reserve's momentous move last week to accelerate its exit from the tremendous support it's providing the economy.

