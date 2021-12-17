Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Howard chosen as director of Tennessee Guard Joint Staff

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Brig. Gen. Cassandra Howard will be the new director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said.

Howard will manage the Joint Staff of the National Guard, which includes key staff from the Army and Air National Guard, the guard said in a news release.

In civilian life, Howard is vice president and chief medical officer at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Memphis. In the military, she has been assistant for mobilization and reserve affairs with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs in Washington.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0