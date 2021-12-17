Howard chosen as director of Tennessee Guard Joint Staff

VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Brig. Gen. Cassandra Howard will be the new director of the Joint Staff for the Tennessee National Guard, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said.

Howard will manage the Joint Staff of the National Guard, which includes key staff from the Army and Air National Guard, the guard said in a news release.

In civilian life, Howard is vice president and chief medical officer at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital in Memphis. In the military, she has been assistant for mobilization and reserve affairs with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs in Washington.