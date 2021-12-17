Tennessee State University's Glover named to federal panel

VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover has been appointed vice chair of the President's Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities by President Joe Biden. TSU announced the appointment in a news release this week.

The advisory board works to increase the capacity of HBCUs to provide a high-quality education and serve as engines of opportunity for their students. Among other things, the board recommends infrastructure improvements and new technologies that can help ensure the long-term viability of these institutions, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Glover is the eighth president of Tennessee State University and its first female president. Under her leadership, TSU has seen an increase in alumni and corporate giving, research funding and academic offerings, according to the school. The university has also received the Carnegie R2 "high research activity" designation.