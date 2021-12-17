Tennessee names deputy director as new court system leader

VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has picked Deputy Director Michelle Long to become the next director of the state's Administrative Office of the Courts.

The court system's announcement Wednesday comes after current Director Deborah Taylor Tate said earlier this month that she would be leaving her role in early 2022.

Before joining the Administrative Office of the Courts, Long served for seven years as assistant commissioner of the Division of Health Licensure and Regulation for the Tennessee Department of Health.

Long also has served as senior vice president and general counsel for the Tennessee Hospital Association, executive director of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and legal counsel to former Republican Gov. Don Sundquist.