Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Tennessee to increase pay for correctional officers

Updated 7:03AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday announced that the state would increase the salary for correctional officers amid an ongoing national staffing shortage for prison agencies.

"These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work," Lee said in a statement.

According to a news release, Tennessee will boost correctional officer pay by 37% starting Thursday. That means the annual starting pay will jump to $44,500. Meanwhile, current security staff will receive a minimum 15% increase.

The Tennessee Department of Correction will also continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus payable over 18 months, as it seeks to fill the multiple vacancies statewide.

Individuals interested in applying can find more information here.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0