VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

East Nashville Art Show. Featuring artists from Nashville and the surrounding areas. Live music, food trucks on site. Free Admission and Parking. 5-9 p.m., The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St. Information

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

DEC. 17-18

Holiday Fundraiser for MNPD Christmas Charities

Fifth + Broadway is partnering with the Metro Nashville Police Department to benefit their annual Christmas Basket Charities. The annual MNPD Christmas Charities fundraiser selects local families in the Davidson County community that are in need during the holiday season. Based on recommendations from police officers and the family’s specific needs, each selected family receives a custom combination of four bushel baskets of groceries and children’s toys. On Christmas Eve morning Metro police, their families and local volunteers gather to hand deliver each and every basket. Monetary donations can be made directly via PayPal and Venmo (@christmasbaskets). The 5+B North Pole Donation Station will be open Friday 2-6 p.m. and Saturday 11a.m.- 4 p.m. Fifth +Broadway, 5036 Broadway. Information: https://nashvilledowntown.com/do/holiday-fundraiser-for-mnpd-christmas-charities

DEC. 18-19

East Nashville Holiday Market

As many as 50 vendors, holiday activities and food trucks. Free parking and admission. The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St. Information

Through Dec. 22

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Live on stage at TPAC’s James K. Polk Theater. The performance will bring your favorite Peanuts character to life. Fun for the whole family. Tickets: $25 and up. Multiple dates and times. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Wreaths Across America

Remembering and honoring veterans at Gallatin City Cemetery through the laying of wreaths on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes and saying the name of each veteran aloud. 10-11 a.m. Gallatin City Cemetery, 250 Cemetery Ave., Gallatin. Information

Bethpage Community Christmas Parade

Beginning at Alexander Landscaping, Rock Springs Road, Bethpage. 1-2 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Music City Bowl

Tennessee Volunteers vs Purdue Boilermakers, Nissan Stadium, 2 p.m. Information

THROUGH JAN. 9

The Elegance of Royal Fashion

Featuring the gowns of Diana, Princess of Wales, and designs from The Pat Kerr Private Royal Collection. Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. $20 per person. Information