Waverly hospital to join Ascension Saint Thomas

VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Ascension Saint Thomas and Three Rivers Hospital have signed a definitive agreement for the Waverly facility to become part of Ascension Saint Thomas. The transaction is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

“Three Rivers Hospital has a strong and long-standing presence in serving the patients of Humphreys County,” said Tim Adams, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Thomas. “The addition of Three Rivers Hospital supports our commitment to improving the health of Middle Tennessee communities by providing personalized and compassionate care that is close to home.”

Three Rivers Hospital has served Humphreys County since 1961 and is one of the largest employers in Waverly, Tennessee. The 25-bed inpatient facility offers a 24-hour emergency room and laboratory, radiology and rehabilitation services.

Survey: TN consumer outlook is improving

Outlook among Tennessee consumers recovered slightly from an all-time low the previous quarter, but pessimism remains high this holiday season as inflation fears linger, the latest statewide survey by Middle Tennessee State University shows.

The Tennessee Consumer Outlook Index registered a score of -93 in December, up from an all-time low in September of –106 but still is in negative territory, reports the Office of Consumer Research in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at MTSU.

The slight improvement “was due almost entirely to improvements in consumers’ outlook for the economy’s future,” noted Tim Graeff, marketing professor and director of the Office of Consumer Research. “East Tennessee saw significant improvement in outlook, whereas overall outlook declined in West and Middle Tennessee.”

The online survey of 627 Tennessee consumers was conducted Nov. 29-Dec. 10 and has an error margin of 4%. Full report and previous reports

Nashville popular with tourists arriving by car

Nashville was among the top 10 cities Americans drove to in 2021, Waze’s Year in Rear View survey of U.S. driving behaviors and trends reports.

Waze asked respondents in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Italy, Israel, Brazil and Mexico about their behind-the-wheel behaviors.

U.S. cities where Wazers drove the most this summer were New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas and Nashville.

Other survey results showed shopping is the main reason 43% of Americans used their cars in 2021, followed by visiting family (36%) and commuting to and from work (36%).

Sinclair renews deal with Predators, NHL

Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group, has entered into a multiyear renewal of its digital and outer market distribution rights agreement with the National Hockey League, including the Predators.

Under the agreement, DSG’s Bally Sports Regional Networks are permitted to offer streaming content, including live games, on an authenticated and direct-to-consumer basis, to the local territories of 12 NHL teams. The agreement was expanded to allow postgame highlights on Sinclair’s digital news platforms, alternative feeds and use of the NHL’s proprietary Puck and Player Tracking data in the broadcasts of the games.

Teams, in addition to the Preds, included in the agreement are the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Simplr honored with BIG AWARD

Simplr, with offices in Nashville, has received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and was named 2021 Product of the Year.

The organization’s annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

Simplr is disrupting the staid customer support contact center model by offering a combination of a uniquely talented and scalable staffing pool, automation and AI-based technology, allowing customers to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy and precision. The Simplr platform produces major improvements in overall customer success and support, averaging a customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 4.75/5 and an average chat response time of less than 30 seconds. Current customers include Restaurant Brands International, YETI, The North Face and many more.

“Customer experience is the new battleground of business, and CX leaders relying on old, outdated contact center models are not giving themselves the best chance at succeeding,” says Daniel Rodriguez, Simplr CMO. “In this new era of NOW CX, you need to be able to interact with every single consumer with speed, precision, and empathy. We’re excited Business Intelligence Group has recognized Simplr’s unique ability to help our customers do just that.”

Simplr is funded by Asurion, which continues to support its growth.

Livano Trinity construction underway

LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville-based general contractor, has begun construction on The Livano Trinity, an amenities-rich apartment community in Nashville.

The multi-building complex located at 819 West Trinity Lane and scheduled for completion in Fall 2023 is LandSouth’s first project in Nashville. LIV Development is the developer.

The Livano Trinity will be a 14-building, garden-style development, featuring three- and four-story split-level buildings. Residents can choose from 15 studio, one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. There also will be a fitness area, private workstations, activity lounge and a pet center.

J&M adds digital workplace platform

Johnston & Murphy, a division of Genesco, has adopted YOOBIC’s all-in-one digital workplace platform across its 168 company-owned retail locations.

The move will allow Johnston & Murphy to modernize operations, improve employee experience using state-of-the-art digital technology, and deliver stellar customer experiences across its entire retail footprint.

Johnston & Murphy had previously relied on mass emails and lengthy PDFs to communicate with employees. After implementing YOOBIC companywide in just three months, the iconic shoemaker will now use YOOBIC’s purpose-built app to manage two-way communication, keep track of tasks, and empower its hundreds of associates to provide best-in-class customer service.

The YOOBIC platform will support Johnston & Murphy’s visual merchandising, helping to protect the company’s storied brand.

By packaging merchandising instructions in easy-to-access videos and bite-size content, the YOOBIC app enables Johnston & Murphy associates to quickly access the information they need, take pictures of displays for reporting purposes and receive real-time updates as campaigns or promotions change across the course of their workday.

Dylan Bootleg whiskey series has third release

Heaven’s Door Spirits, a growing collection of exceptional whiskeys based in Nashville, has announced the release of its Bootleg Series Vol III.

Named in tribute to Bob Dylan’s famed series of album collections, the highly acclaimed Bootleg Series is a portfolio of rare whiskeys and special blends released annually.

The 2019 inaugural release of The Bootleg Series (Vol I), received The Chairman’s Trophy and was named to the Top 100 Spirits at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2020.

The second release in the series (Vol II, 2020) was awarded Finished Bourbon of the Year at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition and was a 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge Finalist, earning 94 points. Both quickly sold out upon release.

The 2021 Bootleg Series release features a cask strength 13-year-old Kentucky bourbon, finished in Vino de Naranja Casks. Native to Southern Spain, these casks are used to age an exclusive type of white wine utilizing a fully natural process that create a unique hue of orange in the finished wine.

Bottled at cask strength, Heaven’s Door secondarily aged its mature Kentucky bourbon for almost a year in Vino de Naranja Casks, imparting a subtle sweetness, rich dark amber color and a multi layered flavor profile.

With only 3,949 bottles released at a suggested retail price of $545, The Bootleg Series Vol III will be available at ReserveBar.com and select retailers nationwide in early December.

LP publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Nashville’s LP Building Solutions, a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has released its 2021 Sustainability Report.

Serving as LP’s inaugural environmental, social and governance report, the document outlines LP’s five sustainability pillars – governance, people, environment, products and community – which represent the foundation of the company’s sustainability work and collective commitment to ESG principles.

LP not only cultivates community and sustainability but also helps drive business performance, noting in 2020, LP achieved $2.8 billion in net sales and $4.31 earnings per share.

Tivity adds social engagement platform

Nashville-based Tivity Health Inc., a provider of health improvement solutions, has secured an exclusive agreement with Stitch, a social engagement platform where older adults can connect, both virtually and in person, to help foster social connection and create meaningful relationships.

Stitch will be available to eligible SilverSneakers members in participating health plans in January 2022.

Stitch is a virtual community for individuals 50+, with more than 154,000 participants worldwide and over 91,000 participants in the U.S. Along with in-person community events, Stitch offers members virtual opportunities to participate in a wide variety of activities and connect with other Stitch members who share their interests. Members can join member-led activities such as book clubs, trivia, crafting and more.

With Stitch, SilverSneakers can better support Medicare Advantage members in participating health plans with experiences beyond physical fitness to improve their health and to connect in-person or virtually with other seniors, including friends they may typically see at their local fitness centers.