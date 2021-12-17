Garlington is new CFO at Centerstone

VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Centerstone, a not-for-profit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services, has selected Andy Garlington as the new chief financial officer.

Garlington will manage Centerstone’s revenues of more than $295 million and lead a finance team of 225 professionals.

Before joining Centerstone, Garlington served as hospital chief financial officer for Tenet Healthcare’s St. Joseph Hospital in Tucson, Arizona. He has also previously worked in financial leadership roles at Nashville-based Envision Healthcare, Brentwood-based RCCH Healthcare Partners and Franklin-based Community Health Systems.

Garlington holds an MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and degrees in accounting and finance from Auburn University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is Six Sigma Certified.

Garlington succeeds Steve Holman, who is retiring after previously serving as Centerstone’s chief financial officer since 2013.

Huckeby tapped to lead TN Broadband Association

The Tennessee Broadband Association has named industry veteran Carrie Huckeby as its new executive director.

Huckeby has more than three decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, beginning with a 23-year career at Ben Lomand Connect in McMinnville, where she held various positions in marketing, sales and competitive services.

In 2010 she joined WK&T Telecommunications Cooperative and the following year took the role of chief marketing officer for the cooperative’s Telecom Management Services group. She was part of an executive team that managed what was then the largest grant/loan fiber network project in the nation.

Huckeby joined the staff of WordSouth, a content marketing company serving broadband providers in several states, in 2018 as director of strategy and training.

Huckeby holds an associate degree in business administration and management from Motlow State Community College, a degree in business administration and management from Mid-Continent University and an MBA from Bethel University.

The TNBA is composed of cooperative and independent companies that connect almost 30% of the state with broadband and related services.

Entrepreneur Center selects board members

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and enabling economic prosperity for Nashville, has set its board of directors for 2022-23.

New board members are

• Kevin Crumbo: Co-founder & CEO, Pine Haven Family Office

• Robert A. “Bobby” Frist, Jr: CEO & chairman, HealthStream, Inc.

• Jessa Kelley: Vice president, strategy & innovation, HCA Healthcare

• Stacey Garrett Koju: partner, Spencer Fane

• Andy Moats: Executive vice president & director, music sports & entertainment, Pinnacle Financial Partners

• Courtney Ross: Senior manager, external affairs, Amazon

• Steve Schnur: Worldwide executive, music & marketing, Electronic Arts

• Saurabh Sinha: Founder & CEO, emids

Officers and executive committee members for 2022 are:

• Janet Miller: Chair, CEO & Partner, Colliers International

• Sherry Deutschmann: Vice chair, founder & CEO of BrainTrust

• Jeff Drummonds: secretary, CEO of LMBC

• Darrell Freeman: Governance chair, chairman & CEO of Zycron

• Kevin Crumbo: finance, CEO of Pine Haven Family Office

• Linda Rebrovick: Development chair, president of Impact Corporate Counseling

• Beth Chase: Chair emeritus, founder of c3/consulting

• John Ingram: Chair emeritus, chairman of Ingram Industries

• Clint Smith: Member at large, founder of EMMA

• Saurabh Sinha: Member at large, founder & CEO of emids

MP&F announces 3 senior promotions

MP&F Strategic Communications announced today that longtime employees Courtenay Rossi, Mary Ruth Raphael and Leigh Lindsey, APR, have taken on new roles within the company, effective immediately. Rossi is the new principal for the Washington, D.C., office, while Lindsey and Raphael have been named senior vice presidents.

Rossi joined MP&F in 2004 and manages the company’s national marketing contract for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program and its 121 centers. She serves as MP&F’s liaison to the Job Corps National Office in Washington, D.C., and oversees the program’s nationwide advertising and marketing, branding and recruitment materials development, internal and external communications, social media, web management, and special event management.

Raphael joined MP&F in 2001 and leads national and regional integrated communications campaigns. She co-manages the Job Corps contract with Rossi and drives strategy for other clients, including regional real estate listing service Realtracs.

Lindsey joined MP&F in 2007 and manages some of the firm’s largest and most longstanding clients, including CSX and Western Governors University. She specializes in developing integrated strategies, crisis communications, media relations, branding, internal communications and corporate social responsibility.

Tennessee’s Slatery named nation’s top AG

The National Association of Attorneys General, the nonpartisan national forum for America’s state and territory attorneys general, has presented Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III with the Kelley-Wyman Award, given annually to the attorney general who has done the most to advance the objectives of the Association.

A bipartisan panel of attorneys general selects the recipient of the award annually.

In 2021, General Slatery led nationwide, bipartisan coalitions of attorneys general resulting in an historic $26 billion opioids settlement announced in July 2021, and is one of several attorneys general leading actions against tech platforms like Google and Facebook.

He also serves as treasurer for the NAAG Mission Foundation and co-chair of NAAG’s Consumer Protection Committee with North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. General Slatery previously served as chair of the Southern Region of Attorneys General, which stretches from Texas to Virginia.

The only other Tennessee attorney general to receive this award is Charles W. Burson in 1993.

Stack to direct sales, marketing for Conrad

Conrad Nashville, which is set to open May 2022 in Nashville’s Midtown Broadwest development, has appointed John Stack as director of sales and marketing.

Conrad Nashville is composed of 234 contemporary guest rooms and more than 11,000 square feet of meetings and event space.

Conrad Nashville will offer a mix of food and beverage concepts, including a modern American restaurant with an open kitchen, a lobby bar and lounge, third-floor restaurant and pool bar.

Stack joins Conrad Nashville with 25 years of sales and executive management experience in the hospitality industry.

He previously held a variety of related leadership roles, including director of sales and marketing at The Peninsula Chicago, The Westin Michigan Avenue and The Westin O’Hare among other notable brands. Stack holds a degree in hotel, restaurant and institution management from Pennsylvania State University.

Geminn to serve on national pharmacy panel

Tennessee’s chief pharmacist for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is going to lend his talents to a national panel on addiction treatment for the next four years.

Wes Geminn, PharmD., has accepted an appointment to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Center for Substance Abuse Treatment national advisory council.

Council members advise the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment on ways to improve access, reduce barriers and promote high-quality, effective treatment and recovery services. Geminn is one of 12 council members appointed by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

Geminn joined TDMHSAS in 2011 as the department’s pharmacy resident. After graduation, he worked at Memphis Mental Health Institute and then Western Mental Health Institute before becoming the department’s chief pharmacist in 2015. During that time, Geminn has been instrumental in providing oversight and support to medication assisted treatment providers across the state, as well as instituting the pharmacy components to the Electronic Medical Record project at all four state-run Regional Mental Health Institutes.

Thomas & Hutton adds to civil engineering staff

Franklin Warner has joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department in Smyrna as a designer.

He graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020 with a degree in civil engineering, and is performing field representative and construction administration services for the Town of Smyrna Utilities Relocation, a part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Jefferson Pike Expansion Project.

Cromwell Media names McCabe program director

Cromwell Media has promoted Chase McCabe to program director/brand manager for 102.5 The Game following the departure of Ryan Porth.

McCabe has been with Cromwell Media for 10 years and served as assistant program director of The Game for the past 4 years.

McCabe is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He started his career with Cromwell Media as a producer for various shows on 102.5 The Game before joining as co-host of the “Darren, Daunic and Chase” midday show more than two years ago.

Porth, the former program director/brand manager, is moving to Chicago to assume the role of assistant brand manager for WSCR-AM/670 The Score.

ESPN 102.5 The Game is the official broadcast partner of the Nashville Predators. The station can be heard on 97.5 in Rutherford County and 106.3 in Williamson County, and worldwide on the iGoRadio app.