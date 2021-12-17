Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 51 | Friday, December 17, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for November 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, November 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
100 Antioch, 244 Twin Oaks, 3150 Glencliff Nashville 37211 11/15 Gep X South Oaks Owner LLC South Oaks Apt Owner LLC $73,600,000
River Lots F&G Nashville 37207 11/1 River North TN Property Owner LLC 520 Cowan LP $60,000,000
1211 Bell Antioch 37013 11/15 Gep Xi Collins Creek LLC Frbh Beechwood LLC $53,600,000
2200 State Nashville 37203 11/3 Artemis Fuel Spe LLC; Cc Reisterstown LLC; Cherner Prop Artemis Spe LLC; Rapid Prop Artemis Spe LLC Spyglass - Nashville Edge Fsub LLC; Spyglass - Nashville Edge Msub LLC $37,960,000
1157 Bell Antioch 37013 11/15 GEP XI Collins Creek LLC Nxrt Cedar Pointe LLC $37,650,000
148 2nd Nashville 37201 11/12 Little Big Prop LLC Tac 150 Second Ave LLC $35,000,000
0 Harding Nashville 37217 11/12 1901 Murfreesboro Pike 1 LLC; 1901 Murfreesboro Pike LLC 1901 Murfreesboro Pike LP $34,000,000
7439 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 11/5 Cr Nashville Part LLC Creekwood I LLC $30,592,000
1441 Lebanon Nashville 37210 11/5 1441 Lebanon Pike 2 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 3 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 1 LLC 1441 Pike LP $28,600,000
6501 Harding Nashville 37205 11/4 Valley Ridge Part LLC Valley Ridge LLC $28,100,000
50 Airways Nashville 37217 11/19 Columbia TN Airways Ind LLC 3D Nashville Dell Parkway LLC; Jes Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway Limited LLC $23,000,000
201 Palestine Madison 37115 11/29 Falcon View Exchange LLC; Falcon View LLC Falcon View Apts LLC $22,820,000
915 Division Nashville 37203 11/10 915 Division LLC Nashville Urban Part 2005 LLC $22,000,000
210 30th Nashville 37203 11/8 30th Core LLC 191 Charter Place Investors LLC $18,500,000
7400, 7410 Cockrill Bend Nashville 37209 11/30 R S Doochin Prop LLC American Paper & Twine Co $17,000,000
415 27th Nashville 37209 11/12 Life Storage LP Charlotte Ave Storage LLC $16,151,250
311 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/9 Sohana Apts LLC 311 W Trinity Investor LLC $14,000,000
601 Dupont Madison 37115 11/5 Dominion Dupont LLC Dupont Associates Ltd $13,000,000
7441 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 11/5 CR Nashville Part LLC Creekwood II LLC $12,808,000
3706, 3708 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 11/23 BNA Part GP Green & Little LP $11,000,000
806 16th Nashville 37203 11/3 RW/GC Marathon Village Owner LLC 806 16th Ave LLC $10,250,000
3025 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/1 3025 Charlotte Ave Ground Owner LLC Smith Gilbert N $10,000,000
1130 Gallatin Madison 37115 11/10 1130 Gallatin Pike LLC 805 Realty Corp; Lebberes Realty Corp $8,850,000
2820, 2828 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/22 Dickerson Pike Operating Co LLC Rudra Inv LLC $8,500,000
131 Express Nashville 37210 11/23 IG Express LLC West Prop LP $8,250,000
2225, 2227 Bandywood Nashville 37215 11/10 HG Hill Realty Co LLC Bandywood Boys LLC $7,800,000
1010 4th Nashville 37219 11/8 311 Sawtooth LLC Scales Beverly Sue $5,200,000
1425, 1505 4th Nashville 37210 11/29 1425 4th Ave S LP Mad Dog Inv LLC $5,200,000
1301 Herman Nashville 37203 11/5 1301 Herman Street LLC Nashville Tent & Awning Co Inc $4,998,400
648 Fogg Nashville 37203 11/9 Thors Hammer Prop LLC 4319 Bedford LLC $4,800,000
0 Battle Nolensville 37135 11/18 Arden Village Apts LLC Wm Sub Cc Pdl LLC $4,658,000
3737 Stewarts Nashville 37218 11/29 Cpi/Gp 3737 Stewarts Lane Owner LLC 3737 Stewarts Lane Investors $4,650,000
12966 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 11/10 Athens Dustributing Co Of Nashville Stovers Rentals $4,500,000
5225 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 11/17 5225 Ohb LLC Premier Leasing LLC $4,325,000
2141 Century Farms Antioch 37013 11/22 Oxford Century Farms Apts LLC Century Farms LLC $3,750,000
3209 West End Nashville 37203 11/23 Lebberes Realty Corp; Richland South LLC Stowe Sherri S; Binkley Bayron $3,623,000
215 3rd Nashville 37201 11/15 215 Third Owners LLC Lineberry Prop Inc $3,350,000
0 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 11/24 Scenic Farms Parthip Hutcheson Robert N; James Helen H; Price Scott; Price Scott T $3,060,000
924 Vine Nashville 37203 11/15 924 Vine Street LLC Vine Street Part Jv $2,950,000
1604 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 11/12 Magnolia Elm Hill Parthip LP TN Chapter Assoc Builders & Cont Inc $2,800,000
1160 Due West Madison 37115 11/10 1130 Galltin Pike LLC Madison Due West LLC $2,650,000
2412 West End Nashville 37203 11/18 Gtom West End II LLC; Gtom West End III LLC Baurle Eric J; Eads Matthew B; Ellis Truitt; Pennington Brent $2,613,600
1901 8th Nashville 37203 11/12 Emerald Property Group LLC P&M Inv Co LLC $2,500,000
1501 16th Nashville 37212 11/9 1501 16th Ave South LLC Blount Elaine; Blount Steven $2,000,000
3312 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/5 Aum Sai Hotel Inc Monterey Motel Inc $2,000,000
503 Trinity Nashville 37207 11/23 W Trinity Land Dev GP Southern Summit LLC $2,000,000
2206, 2208 Dortch Nashville 37210 11/24 Motosound LLC 2206 Dortch LLC $2,000,000
1009 16th Nashville 37212 11/30 1009 Music Row LLC Country Radio Broadcasters Inc $1,850,000
3526 Central Hermitage 37076 11/2 Ewing Irrigation Products Inc Central Pike Land GP $1,850,000
924 3rd Nashville 37210 11/30 Whitehead Michael V Keith Pauline Lea Estate $1,823,600
2929 Sidco Nashville 37204 11/8 Mr Squared Part 2929 LLC $1,730,330
309 Orlando, 5605 Charlotte, 360, 362 White Bridge Nashville 37209 11/17 Cooke Charles E Marvin J Rosenblum Generation Skipping Trust $1,727,391
1410 17th Nashville 37212 11/10 1410 Music Row LLC Blount Donna Elaine; Blount Steven $1,595,000
711 Myatt Center Madison 37115 11/15 Walker Real Estate Holdings LLC Rumble B Realty LLC $1,500,000
10 Bridgestone Nashville 37214 11/9 Nashville TN V Fgf LLC Bridgestone Park Part $1,500,000
1808 Hayes Nashville 37203 11/1 1808 Hayes LLC Griffith Katherine Jeanette; Griffith Nancy Ruth; Griffith Rebecca Ann $1,377,500
3315 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 11/24 Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC Eidson Shirley A $1,310,000
2355, 2415 Atrium Nashville 37214 11/23 Nashville Breast Implants LLC Bridal Path Wedding Chapels Inc $1,300,000
3557, 3561 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/2 Woodbine Comm Org Inc GML Inc $1,250,000
2433 Buena Vista Nashville 37218 11/29 Rjx Part LLC Zion Hill First African Baptist Church $1,000,000
2803 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/12 Value Thrift Holdings LLC Alexander Helen Ann $999,000
919 Fatherland Nashville 37206 11/17 Laurilo LLC Fatherland House LLC $985,000
2729 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 11/16 Rooting Legacies LLC Early Learning Day Care Center Inc $950,000
2820 Azalea Nashville 37204 11/23 2135 15th Ave North LLC Andrew Choon-Ki Hong Trust-2000 $931,870
2812, 2814, 2816 Bransford, 2817 Columbine Nashville 37204 11/22 Michael John Prop LLC Saunders Linda Anderson $896,000
514 27th Nashville 37209 11/15 514 27th Ave N LLC Lamb Richard James; Stewart Emily Ann $875,000
701 Douglas Nashville 37207 11/12 Titan Dev Grp Williamson Michael; Williamson Vickie $800,000
5121 Harding Nashville 37205 11/22 Iroquois Plaza LLC Edwards Ashley W; Edwards David C $795,000
2575 Crocker Springs Goodlttsvll 37072 11/10 Creanza Nicole; Schwarz Jason Robert Gould Kathleen L; Hanks Steven K $760,000
3526 Central Hermitage 37076 11/2 Central Pike Land GP Binkley Family Inv LP $750,000
6553 Lickton Goodlttsvll 37072 11/17 Hernandez Rei LLC Ott Robin Samantha; Ott William $710,000
933 Warren Nashville 37208 11/12 Peterson Andrew; Peterson Cyann Durani Hamidullah; Durani Khalida $700,000
0 Edge O Lake Antioch 37013 11/16 Shreibman Amnon Starwood Prop Five LLC; Starwood Prop Five LP $682,000
5603 Charlotte Nashville 37209 11/17 Cooke Charles E Watts Prop LP $666,960
602 Inverness Nashville 37204 11/3 Kiteck Albert Jones Ronda Lou Executrix $650,000
1692 Carvell Nashville 37203 11/9 Bannister Tricia; Nolan Max Benson Levi; Moore Michael $615,000
2500 Hart Nashville 37207 11/10 BKR Holdings LLC Gambill William B Jr $600,000
4605 Gallatin Nashville 37216 11/23 MW 4605 LLC Ideal Solutions LLC $600,000
311 Orlando Nashville 37209 11/17 Cooke Charles E White Castle System Inc $598,801
5180 Brick Church Goodlttsvll 37072 11/23 Paslay Eric; Paslay Natalie Cook Amanda H; Cook Barry D; Cook Brian; Cook Richard M; Harper Vicki Cook $585,000
1718 14th Nashville 37208 11/17 Rose Tatia CGM Inc $585,000
429 Veritas Nashville 37211 11/22 Jeff Ley Real Estate Inc Austin Dennis Ray $575,000
0 McCrory Nashville 37221 11/5 Pointe Hialeah 3 LLC Guffee Barbara Landis $530,000
191 Little Green Nashville 37210 11/15 Fineman James Crow Johnny V Jr $520,000
1009 Fatherland Nashville 37206 11/3 Stone Kellee; Stone Terry Schorner Alexis; Schorner Stephen $490,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 11/5 Yafai Anter Harris Jean S $450,000
209 Rayon Old Hickory 37138 11/22 Gentry Jay Edward; Gentry Shelby Ann Bonner Ohalloran Madison; Ohalloran Sean $439,900
1700 Belcourt Nashville 37212 11/10 Belcourt 201 LLC Magnolia Prop LLC $439,293
663 Hunters Nashville 37209 11/12 Domus Dev Group LLC Kingrey Shira; Wolfe Jerrad Ward; Wolfe Marshele Franklin $438,000
309 Orlando, 5605 Charlotte, 360, 362 White Bridge Nashville 37209 11/17 Cooke Charles E Fenner Laura Silverman; Silverman Laura $431,848
1208 Riverbirch Hermitage 37076 11/9 Myrtollari Besnik; Myrtollari Flora Wilson Debra; Wilson Edgar J Jr $430,000
1700 Belcourt Nashville 37212 11/10 Belcourt 202 LLC Magnolia Prop LLC $417,893
613 Cato Ridge Nashville 37218 11/29 Juarez Jose Pablo; Moreno Maria Isabel Jefferson Crystal S $397,500
5119 Briarwood Nashville 37211 11/29 Magic Homes Dev Inc Nash Barbara; Nash Robert $394,900
4117 Gallatin Nashville 37216 11/24 Moncel Bethany Cobell Prop LLC $389,900
2525 Dickerson Nashville 37207 11/29 Albransco LLC Thomas Gustave Whitley & Clara Nadean Whitley Trust $380,000
910, 912 Emmett Nashville 37206 11/29 Correa Robert Rafetto Chelsea; Rafetto Christopher $365,000
709 Douglas Nashville 37207 11/22 Brown Zanell L Affordable Housing Resources Inc $350,000
2506 Elm Hill, 619 McGavock Nashville 37214 11/24 Vanmali Rajeshkumar Gordhan Atul N; Patel Chandubhai M; Patel Gunvant R $350,000
1525 Riverside Nashville 37206 11/22 Urban Gate Prop LLC Riverside Beneficial Trust $345,000
806 Cherokee Nashville 37207 11/24 Hu Yating Kendig Jeff $340,000
2830 Old Smith Springs Nashville 37217 11/24 Idaho State Builders LLC Compton Linda Gayle $300,000
806 18th Nashville 37203 11/17 Bell Benjamin E Jr; Moen Leslie Marie Regal Prop Inc $275,000
0 White Bridge Nashville 37209 11/22 Farricielli Greg Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian $275,000
931 Jackson Nashville 37208 11/19 Gore Pippa V Colson Katherine Little Trustee; Colson Real Estate Trust $215,000
3606 Wells Antioch 37013 11/15 Kraft Michael Thomas Bukowski Brett Joseph; Bukowski Shaynna; Zapasnik Shaynna A $211,000
1518 Meadow Bend Madison 37115 11/23 Gibson Rachel L Birch Creek Prop $205,000
201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 11/9 Allison Brette Lilyann; Allison Jason Browning Barbara Joan; Browning Beverly Anne; Browning Elizabeth M Estate; Browning Elizabeth Meggs Estate; Elizabeth Meggs Browing Family Trust; Elizabeth Meggs Browning Family Trust $200,000
0 Kolz Joelton 37080 11/1 Catignani Shellee Dobbs Kolz Sara Frances; Kolz Sara Frances Trustee; Sara Frances Kolz Trust $166,000
221 Valeria Nashville 37210 11/15 Ari Amron Perkins Management LLC $155,000
2818, 2820, 2826, 2830, 2832 Lebanon Nashville 37214 11/12 Regent Homes LLC Harwell Prop LLC Q $118,500
0 Hicks Nashville 37221 11/24 Dalamar Homes LLC Merko Inv LLC $105,000

