Top Davidson County commercial sales for November 2021

|100 Antioch, 244 Twin Oaks, 3150 Glencliff
|Nashville
|37211
|11/15
|Gep X South Oaks Owner LLC
|South Oaks Apt Owner LLC
|$73,600,000
|River Lots F&G
|Nashville
|37207
|11/1
|River North TN Property Owner LLC
|520 Cowan LP
|$60,000,000
|1211 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|11/15
|Gep Xi Collins Creek LLC
|Frbh Beechwood LLC
|$53,600,000
|2200 State
|Nashville
|37203
|11/3
|Artemis Fuel Spe LLC; Cc Reisterstown LLC; Cherner Prop Artemis Spe LLC; Rapid Prop Artemis Spe LLC
|Spyglass - Nashville Edge Fsub LLC; Spyglass - Nashville Edge Msub LLC
|$37,960,000
|1157 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|11/15
|GEP XI Collins Creek LLC
|Nxrt Cedar Pointe LLC
|$37,650,000
|148 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/12
|Little Big Prop LLC
|Tac 150 Second Ave LLC
|$35,000,000
|0 Harding
|Nashville
|37217
|11/12
|1901 Murfreesboro Pike 1 LLC; 1901 Murfreesboro Pike LLC
|1901 Murfreesboro Pike LP
|$34,000,000
|7439 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|11/5
|Cr Nashville Part LLC
|Creekwood I LLC
|$30,592,000
|1441 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|11/5
|1441 Lebanon Pike 2 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 3 LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike LLC; 1441 Lebanon Pike 1 LLC
|1441 Pike LP
|$28,600,000
|6501 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|11/4
|Valley Ridge Part LLC
|Valley Ridge LLC
|$28,100,000
|50 Airways
|Nashville
|37217
|11/19
|Columbia TN Airways Ind LLC
|3D Nashville Dell Parkway LLC; Jes Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway II LLC; Nashville Dell Parkway Limited LLC
|$23,000,000
|201 Palestine
|Madison
|37115
|11/29
|Falcon View Exchange LLC; Falcon View LLC
|Falcon View Apts LLC
|$22,820,000
|915 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|11/10
|915 Division LLC
|Nashville Urban Part 2005 LLC
|$22,000,000
|210 30th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/8
|30th Core LLC
|191 Charter Place Investors LLC
|$18,500,000
|7400, 7410 Cockrill Bend
|Nashville
|37209
|11/30
|R S Doochin Prop LLC
|American Paper & Twine Co
|$17,000,000
|415 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/12
|Life Storage LP
|Charlotte Ave Storage LLC
|$16,151,250
|311 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|11/9
|Sohana Apts LLC
|311 W Trinity Investor LLC
|$14,000,000
|601 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|11/5
|Dominion Dupont LLC
|Dupont Associates Ltd
|$13,000,000
|7441 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|11/5
|CR Nashville Part LLC
|Creekwood II LLC
|$12,808,000
|3706, 3708 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|11/23
|BNA Part GP
|Green & Little LP
|$11,000,000
|806 16th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/3
|RW/GC Marathon Village Owner LLC
|806 16th Ave LLC
|$10,250,000
|3025 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|11/1
|3025 Charlotte Ave Ground Owner LLC
|Smith Gilbert N
|$10,000,000
|1130 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|11/10
|1130 Gallatin Pike LLC
|805 Realty Corp; Lebberes Realty Corp
|$8,850,000
|2820, 2828 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/22
|Dickerson Pike Operating Co LLC
|Rudra Inv LLC
|$8,500,000
|131 Express
|Nashville
|37210
|11/23
|IG Express LLC
|West Prop LP
|$8,250,000
|2225, 2227 Bandywood
|Nashville
|37215
|11/10
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|Bandywood Boys LLC
|$7,800,000
|1010 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|11/8
|311 Sawtooth LLC
|Scales Beverly Sue
|$5,200,000
|1425, 1505 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|11/29
|1425 4th Ave S LP
|Mad Dog Inv LLC
|$5,200,000
|1301 Herman
|Nashville
|37203
|11/5
|1301 Herman Street LLC
|Nashville Tent & Awning Co Inc
|$4,998,400
|648 Fogg
|Nashville
|37203
|11/9
|Thors Hammer Prop LLC
|4319 Bedford LLC
|$4,800,000
|0 Battle
|Nolensville
|37135
|11/18
|Arden Village Apts LLC
|Wm Sub Cc Pdl LLC
|$4,658,000
|3737 Stewarts
|Nashville
|37218
|11/29
|Cpi/Gp 3737 Stewarts Lane Owner LLC
|3737 Stewarts Lane Investors
|$4,650,000
|12966 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|11/10
|Athens Dustributing Co Of Nashville
|Stovers Rentals
|$4,500,000
|5225 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/17
|5225 Ohb LLC
|Premier Leasing LLC
|$4,325,000
|2141 Century Farms
|Antioch
|37013
|11/22
|Oxford Century Farms Apts LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$3,750,000
|3209 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|11/23
|Lebberes Realty Corp; Richland South LLC
|Stowe Sherri S; Binkley Bayron
|$3,623,000
|215 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|11/15
|215 Third Owners LLC
|Lineberry Prop Inc
|$3,350,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37218
|11/24
|Scenic Farms Parthip
|Hutcheson Robert N; James Helen H; Price Scott; Price Scott T
|$3,060,000
|924 Vine
|Nashville
|37203
|11/15
|924 Vine Street LLC
|Vine Street Part Jv
|$2,950,000
|1604 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|11/12
|Magnolia Elm Hill Parthip LP
|TN Chapter Assoc Builders & Cont Inc
|$2,800,000
|1160 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|11/10
|1130 Galltin Pike LLC
|Madison Due West LLC
|$2,650,000
|2412 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|11/18
|Gtom West End II LLC; Gtom West End III LLC
|Baurle Eric J; Eads Matthew B; Ellis Truitt; Pennington Brent
|$2,613,600
|1901 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/12
|Emerald Property Group LLC
|P&M Inv Co LLC
|$2,500,000
|1501 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/9
|1501 16th Ave South LLC
|Blount Elaine; Blount Steven
|$2,000,000
|3312 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/5
|Aum Sai Hotel Inc
|Monterey Motel Inc
|$2,000,000
|503 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|11/23
|W Trinity Land Dev GP
|Southern Summit LLC
|$2,000,000
|2206, 2208 Dortch
|Nashville
|37210
|11/24
|Motosound LLC
|2206 Dortch LLC
|$2,000,000
|1009 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/30
|1009 Music Row LLC
|Country Radio Broadcasters Inc
|$1,850,000
|3526 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/2
|Ewing Irrigation Products Inc
|Central Pike Land GP
|$1,850,000
|924 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|11/30
|Whitehead Michael V
|Keith Pauline Lea Estate
|$1,823,600
|2929 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|11/8
|Mr Squared Part
|2929 LLC
|$1,730,330
|309 Orlando, 5605 Charlotte, 360, 362 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|11/17
|Cooke Charles E
|Marvin J Rosenblum Generation Skipping Trust
|$1,727,391
|1410 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|11/10
|1410 Music Row LLC
|Blount Donna Elaine; Blount Steven
|$1,595,000
|711 Myatt Center
|Madison
|37115
|11/15
|Walker Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Rumble B Realty LLC
|$1,500,000
|10 Bridgestone
|Nashville
|37214
|11/9
|Nashville TN V Fgf LLC
|Bridgestone Park Part
|$1,500,000
|1808 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|11/1
|1808 Hayes LLC
|Griffith Katherine Jeanette; Griffith Nancy Ruth; Griffith Rebecca Ann
|$1,377,500
|3315 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/24
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Eidson Shirley A
|$1,310,000
|2355, 2415 Atrium
|Nashville
|37214
|11/23
|Nashville Breast Implants LLC
|Bridal Path Wedding Chapels Inc
|$1,300,000
|3557, 3561 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/2
|Woodbine Comm Org Inc
|GML Inc
|$1,250,000
|2433 Buena Vista
|Nashville
|37218
|11/29
|Rjx Part LLC
|Zion Hill First African Baptist Church
|$1,000,000
|2803 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/12
|Value Thrift Holdings LLC
|Alexander Helen Ann
|$999,000
|919 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|11/17
|Laurilo LLC
|Fatherland House LLC
|$985,000
|2729 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|11/16
|Rooting Legacies LLC
|Early Learning Day Care Center Inc
|$950,000
|2820 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|11/23
|2135 15th Ave North LLC
|Andrew Choon-Ki Hong Trust-2000
|$931,870
|2812, 2814, 2816 Bransford, 2817 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|11/22
|Michael John Prop LLC
|Saunders Linda Anderson
|$896,000
|514 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|11/15
|514 27th Ave N LLC
|Lamb Richard James; Stewart Emily Ann
|$875,000
|701 Douglas
|Nashville
|37207
|11/12
|Titan Dev Grp
|Williamson Michael; Williamson Vickie
|$800,000
|5121 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|11/22
|Iroquois Plaza LLC
|Edwards Ashley W; Edwards David C
|$795,000
|2575 Crocker Springs
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|11/10
|Creanza Nicole; Schwarz Jason Robert
|Gould Kathleen L; Hanks Steven K
|$760,000
|3526 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/2
|Central Pike Land GP
|Binkley Family Inv LP
|$750,000
|6553 Lickton
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|11/17
|Hernandez Rei LLC
|Ott Robin Samantha; Ott William
|$710,000
|933 Warren
|Nashville
|37208
|11/12
|Peterson Andrew; Peterson Cyann
|Durani Hamidullah; Durani Khalida
|$700,000
|0 Edge O Lake
|Antioch
|37013
|11/16
|Shreibman Amnon
|Starwood Prop Five LLC; Starwood Prop Five LP
|$682,000
|5603 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|11/17
|Cooke Charles E
|Watts Prop LP
|$666,960
|602 Inverness
|Nashville
|37204
|11/3
|Kiteck Albert
|Jones Ronda Lou Executrix
|$650,000
|1692 Carvell
|Nashville
|37203
|11/9
|Bannister Tricia; Nolan Max
|Benson Levi; Moore Michael
|$615,000
|2500 Hart
|Nashville
|37207
|11/10
|BKR Holdings LLC
|Gambill William B Jr
|$600,000
|4605 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|11/23
|MW 4605 LLC
|Ideal Solutions LLC
|$600,000
|311 Orlando
|Nashville
|37209
|11/17
|Cooke Charles E
|White Castle System Inc
|$598,801
|5180 Brick Church
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|11/23
|Paslay Eric; Paslay Natalie
|Cook Amanda H; Cook Barry D; Cook Brian; Cook Richard M; Harper Vicki Cook
|$585,000
|1718 14th
|Nashville
|37208
|11/17
|Rose Tatia
|CGM Inc
|$585,000
|429 Veritas
|Nashville
|37211
|11/22
|Jeff Ley Real Estate Inc
|Austin Dennis Ray
|$575,000
|0 McCrory
|Nashville
|37221
|11/5
|Pointe Hialeah 3 LLC
|Guffee Barbara Landis
|$530,000
|191 Little Green
|Nashville
|37210
|11/15
|Fineman James
|Crow Johnny V Jr
|$520,000
|1009 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|11/3
|Stone Kellee; Stone Terry
|Schorner Alexis; Schorner Stephen
|$490,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|11/5
|Yafai Anter
|Harris Jean S
|$450,000
|209 Rayon
|Old Hickory
|37138
|11/22
|Gentry Jay Edward; Gentry Shelby Ann Bonner
|Ohalloran Madison; Ohalloran Sean
|$439,900
|1700 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|11/10
|Belcourt 201 LLC
|Magnolia Prop LLC
|$439,293
|663 Hunters
|Nashville
|37209
|11/12
|Domus Dev Group LLC
|Kingrey Shira; Wolfe Jerrad Ward; Wolfe Marshele Franklin
|$438,000
|309 Orlando, 5605 Charlotte, 360, 362 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|11/17
|Cooke Charles E
|Fenner Laura Silverman; Silverman Laura
|$431,848
|1208 Riverbirch
|Hermitage
|37076
|11/9
|Myrtollari Besnik; Myrtollari Flora
|Wilson Debra; Wilson Edgar J Jr
|$430,000
|1700 Belcourt
|Nashville
|37212
|11/10
|Belcourt 202 LLC
|Magnolia Prop LLC
|$417,893
|613 Cato Ridge
|Nashville
|37218
|11/29
|Juarez Jose Pablo; Moreno Maria Isabel
|Jefferson Crystal S
|$397,500
|5119 Briarwood
|Nashville
|37211
|11/29
|Magic Homes Dev Inc
|Nash Barbara; Nash Robert
|$394,900
|4117 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|11/24
|Moncel Bethany
|Cobell Prop LLC
|$389,900
|2525 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|11/29
|Albransco LLC
|Thomas Gustave Whitley & Clara Nadean Whitley Trust
|$380,000
|910, 912 Emmett
|Nashville
|37206
|11/29
|Correa Robert
|Rafetto Chelsea; Rafetto Christopher
|$365,000
|709 Douglas
|Nashville
|37207
|11/22
|Brown Zanell L
|Affordable Housing Resources Inc
|$350,000
|2506 Elm Hill, 619 McGavock
|Nashville
|37214
|11/24
|Vanmali Rajeshkumar
|Gordhan Atul N; Patel Chandubhai M; Patel Gunvant R
|$350,000
|1525 Riverside
|Nashville
|37206
|11/22
|Urban Gate Prop LLC
|Riverside Beneficial Trust
|$345,000
|806 Cherokee
|Nashville
|37207
|11/24
|Hu Yating
|Kendig Jeff
|$340,000
|2830 Old Smith Springs
|Nashville
|37217
|11/24
|Idaho State Builders LLC
|Compton Linda Gayle
|$300,000
|806 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|11/17
|Bell Benjamin E Jr; Moen Leslie Marie
|Regal Prop Inc
|$275,000
|0 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|11/22
|Farricielli Greg
|Alterman Sally Schwartz; Barish Dina; Barish Sylvia Rose Estate; Burns Marla; Cohen Rachel; Fondiller Jill H; Gryll Madelon Jaffe; Jaffe Barbara; Katz Susan Lapidus; Lapidus Douglas J; Morrison Stuart E; Newsome Arlene; Prince Frances; Simmons Constance Connie Lapidus; Sloan Steven; Small Bonnie; Barish David Estate; Cohen David S Guardian
|$275,000
|931 Jackson
|Nashville
|37208
|11/19
|Gore Pippa V
|Colson Katherine Little Trustee; Colson Real Estate Trust
|$215,000
|3606 Wells
|Antioch
|37013
|11/15
|Kraft Michael Thomas
|Bukowski Brett Joseph; Bukowski Shaynna; Zapasnik Shaynna A
|$211,000
|1518 Meadow Bend
|Madison
|37115
|11/23
|Gibson Rachel L
|Birch Creek Prop
|$205,000
|201 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|11/9
|Allison Brette Lilyann; Allison Jason
|Browning Barbara Joan; Browning Beverly Anne; Browning Elizabeth M Estate; Browning Elizabeth Meggs Estate; Elizabeth Meggs Browing Family Trust; Elizabeth Meggs Browning Family Trust
|$200,000
|0 Kolz
|Joelton
|37080
|11/1
|Catignani Shellee Dobbs
|Kolz Sara Frances; Kolz Sara Frances Trustee; Sara Frances Kolz Trust
|$166,000
|221 Valeria
|Nashville
|37210
|11/15
|Ari Amron
|Perkins Management LLC
|$155,000
|2818, 2820, 2826, 2830, 2832 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|11/12
|Regent Homes LLC
|Harwell Prop LLC Q
|$118,500
|0 Hicks
|Nashville
|37221
|11/24
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|Merko Inv LLC
|$105,000