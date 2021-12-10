Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

Wall Street closes lower following latest inflation report

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high ahead of the Federal Reserve's last meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq shed 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

The latest report on inflation showed that wholesale prices jumped a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier.

Federal Reserve policymakers began a two-day meeting at which they're expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the market. Bond yields rose.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0