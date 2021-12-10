Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

Aircraft maintenance company to expand in Chattanooga

NASHVILLE (AP) — Aircraft maintenance company West Star Aviation plans to invest $17 million to expand its operations in Chattanooga, Tennessee, officials said.

West Star plans to create 100 new jobs through the expansion, which comes six years after the company established its Chattanooga operations, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release Monday.

West Star said it will retrofit one of its existing hangars to include a new design studio. The full-service aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company also will oversee the building of a new 40,000-square-foot hangar, officials said.

Since acquiring its Chattanooga operations in 2015, West Star has expanded its employment at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport to more than 250 people, officials said.

