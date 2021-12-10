Stocks pull back from records, weighed down by tech, energy

VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

Stocks pulled back below their recent record levels on Wall Street Monday as the market's momentum slows down following its best week since February.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 1.4% Technology, energy and travel-related companies had some of the biggest losses.

Nvidia, General Motors and Devon Energy were among the biggest decliners in the S&P 500.

Pfizer rose after announcing a deal to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Harley-Davidson rose after saying it will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.

Treasury yields fell.