VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

Tennessee AG's aide joins governor's office, drops high court bid

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery's top deputy has dropped out of contention for a state Supreme Court opening and instead is joining Gov. Bill Lee's office as his chief legal counsel.

Lee's office on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jonathan Skrmetti, just as interviews began for the Supreme Court slot.

Skrmetti is the chief deputy attorney general and served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Memphis. Skrmetti replaces Lang Wiseman in the governor's office.

Interviews for the Supreme Court opening will conclude Thursday, and the Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments is expected to forward names of three finalists to the governor immediately afterward.

Nine candidates are in the running for the vacancy created by Justice Cornelia Clark's death.

