4 ways to embrace the quickly changing job market

VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

The new year is almost here. And, like last year, the world has changed. Our personal lives and our work lives will continue to look much different from how they looked in 2019. We’ve found a new normal.

So, what does this mean for hiring in 2022? There are a few trends you should watch.

Find Your Style: One of the great things that has come out of the pandemic is remote work. But, remote work isn’t for everyone.

The good news is, not every company is remote. This means that you, the job seeker, have an opportunity to decide which working style works the best for you.

I firmly believe this split of in-office, remote and hybrid work environments will stick around long after the pandemic is over. This is the time to pick your perfect work environment.

Extend Your Search Area: In the past, you had two choices if there were no jobs in your local area: Stay with your current employer or move. Remote work breaks down that barrier of distance.

If you’re in a small market, you can now fish for jobs anywhere in the country. This opens possibilities. In some cases, it can also mean an increase in salary. If you’re looking for remote opportunities, look beyond your local market. And, just because a job posting has a city attached to it does not mean there’s no chance of remote work.

Try New Roles: Companies are having a tough time finding talent. This means companies trying to find the perfect candidate are likely will come up empty-handed.

This is great for the job seeker. Thinking of trying a new career field? This is the time. Hiring managers are much more likely to give an underdog applicant a shot when it’s hard to find the perfect candidate.

Remote Learning: Companies have for years expected their employees to take charge of their education. When employees stay at an organization for fewer years, the company has less incentive to invest in training. They expect you to show up ready to work.

It can be hard to increase your skills and knowledge in a remote work environment. It’s like you’re on an island, focused only on your existing work.

But there are many free online courses available. Use them to keep yourself up to date while you’re growing your career.

Whatever you do, don’t sell yourself short in 2022. I know that the last two years have been scary. We’ve faced many unknowns together in an isolated fashion.

But companies are still hiring. And, you are still valuable. Accept that what is normal has changed.

Make a new set of goals for the New Year, and let’s move forward together.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.