Second Avenue tops ‘Nashville Nine’ list

VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

The 2021 Nashville Nine, a list of the city’s historic properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development, is topped by 170, 172, 174 and 176 Second Avenue North, all damaged by the Christmas Day 2020 bombling.

“170 has been fully lost, and 172, 174, 176 and 178 have been argued about since that morning,” the report from Historic Nashville Inc. states. “Those properties have been a teaching tool for those of us on the Board to better understand how Metro operates and how we can best enforce our legal easement rights.”

Rounding out the list are:

• Elks Lodge #1102, 2614 Jefferson Street. Known as Club Baron in the 1960s, it hosted performances by B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Ray Charles, Little Richard, Fats Domino, Etta James and more.

The mural on the side of the building commemorates a legendary 1963 guitar duel between Jimi Hendrix and local blues guitarist Johnny Jones. The structure suffered damage during Nashville’s March 2020 tornado

• Patton Brothers Funeral Home, 1306 South Street. One of the most historically significant Black funeral buildings still standing in Nashville.

• Southern Ground, 114 17th Avenue South. The recording studio owned by musician Zac Brown for the past decade began as a Sunday school building for the Addison Avenue Cumberland Presbyterian church 120 years ago.

• Woolworth Building, 221 Fifth Avenue North. In 1960, it became the focal point of efforts to desegregate the city’s lunch counters and is now a national historic site.

• Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, 1525 Church Street. Known to many as the Old Jim Reed Showroom, this 1920s brick warehouse building was originally part of the Coca Cola Bottling Works.

Information

Power LLC to open distribution center

Power LLC, a power systems services and life extension solutions company for power distribution equipment, is opening a new specialty distribution location in Nashville.

The location will be led by Dan Arnold, who has worked at RESA Power for almost a decade in a variety of senior roles. He will now manage both San Jose and Nashville in his role of vice president and general manager of RESA’s Specialty Distribution business.

Monte Roach, RESA Power CEO, says, “The opening of our new specialty distribution location is an important step in firmly establishing us as a national supplier of new and reconditioned circuit breakers and other hard-to-find electrical components.

“This facility gives us convenient access to our existing customer base located east of the Mississippi, whilst reducing shipping costs and shortening the lead time to deliver products to those customers. Additionally, it creates a base to expand our temporary power skids product line into new geographical locations not easily serviced from our existing location in San Jose.’’

“Being an essential electrical components supplier, we are excited to expand our capabilities into Tennessee, well known for its superior distribution logistics and market growth potential,” Arnold says, “We are now able to ship our products to over 90% of our customers in the eastern region within two days using ground shipping. Additionally, the deep talent pool of workers in the Middle Tennessee area makes it an ideal location for our future growth ambitions.”

Asurion Tech Repair opens in The Gulch

A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, is now open in The Gulch, 120 11th Avenue N., Suite 101.

The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company’s repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can often be completed in two hours or less.

The store’s expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, formerly known as uBreakiFix is the retail subsidiary of Nashville-based tech care company Asurion. In September, Asurion announced that all U.S. uBreakiFix locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions over the next year-plus. The Gulch store is the first to officially open under the new branding.

AJ Capital Partners buys Miami development

Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, a progressive real estate and hospitality company, has announced its acquisition, partnership, and development plans within the Little River neighborhood of Miami.

The project is situated within a Qualified Opportunity Zone marking AJ’s seventh QOZ community investment.

Through the project, AJ aims to preserve the cultural enclave’s creative energy and local charm, with 24 acres of land throughout the neighborhood, encompassing more than 320,000 square feet of commercial space.

Through thoughtful adaptive reuse, substantial streetscape investment and approachable ground-up development, the project will support the expansion of the overall neighborhood and cultivate a connected community, encouraging pedestrian activity and shared gathering spaces throughout.

AJ Capital Partners has acquired the assets in partnership with Miami-based real estate firm, MVW Partners, who assembled the portfolio and has been driving community-focused development since 2014. AJ will continue to work in partnership with MVW on the thoughtful evolution of the neighborhood.

Caldolor gets approval for expanded use

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, has announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved expanded labeling for Caldolor, an intravenously delivered formulation of ibuprofen, to now include use in pre-operative administration.

The non-narcotic pain reliever may now be administered just before surgery to enable patients to wake up from their procedure in significantly less pain.

The newly FDA-approved label includes information regarding the product’s indications and usage, appropriate patient populations, clinical study results, potential side effects, patient safety details, and instructions for use in pregnant women, children and other populations.

Caldolor is indicated in adults and pediatric patients for the management of mild to moderate pain and management of moderate to severe pain as an adjunct to opioid analgesics, as well as for the reduction of fever.

Supporting this expanded use of Caldolor, a study of orthopedic surgical pain confirmed the significant pain reduction when the product was administered every six hours (started pre-operatively) with supplemental morphine available on an as needed basis.

Donut Tour joins city’s entertainment options

The Underground Donut Tour is coming to Nashville.

The tour has been running for six years across the country, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle and Boston.

“Nashville definitely knows how to party, and we’re excited to be joining everything they have to offer,’’ says Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

“Everybody knows about the nightlife, the music and the hot chicken, but do you know about the doughnuts? There’s no better way to find out than joining us on Nashville’s only doughnut tour.’’

Stops include Parlor Doughnuts and Donut Distillery. Tours began last week and run year-round.

Montecito completes purchase of facility

Nashville’s Montecito Medical, owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a facility housing a histology lab in Bedford, Texas, an affluent suburb in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.

The property, which offers 16,328 square feet of space, is 100% leased to Texas Digestive Disease Consultants.

The Bedford acquisition is part of a larger portfolio of medical office properties in the Dallas area that Montecito is in the process of acquiring.

The company will announce additional portfolio transactions as they are finalized.

Universal Logic signs pact with AWG

Nashville’s Universal Logic, the inventor of Neocortex and an AI robot control software firm, has made a deal to put their fully integrated Neocortex Pallet Sorter in several distribution centers of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

Designed for hands-free sortation, it uses an industrial robot, controlled by the Neocortex software “brain,” to distinguish between various pallet types: blue, black, red and white wood, then separates them into homogeneous stacks. A single operator activates the system through a simple interface then moves on to other tasks, eradicating manual sorting. Throughput exceeds manual sorting, providing high accuracy, while generating real-time data metric reporting. Additionally, floor space is significantly reduced. A pallet quality inspection module is available as an upgrade.

David Peters, CEO of Universal, said, “Every seasoned engineer understands that achieving high reliability requires both best-in-class development and superb integration, borne from years of practical experience. Universal is ahead of the competition, in measure, due to our rich, nuanced insight that comes from tens of thousands of hours of effort delivering to satisfied customers.”

Greystar to manage 55+ community

Greystar, an investment, development and management of high-quality rental housing properties company, been awarded management of Album Indian Lake.

The 55+ adult active community is currently under development by Avenida in Hendersonville.

“Album Indian Lake is an active adult community, providing an active lifestyle for like-minded adults in a similar life stage – this doesn’t exist in Hendersonville currently,” Ally Hackney, senior regional property manager says. “There is a need for this type of housing as we see more and more active adults looking to right-size their living environment, live a maintenance-free lifestyle and meet new friends within a vibrant community. We’re thrilled to bring this new option for living to the Indian Lake neighborhood.”

Floorplans come in one- and two-bedrooms and early apartment home renovations have begun. Preleasing is underway.

Album Indian Lake is within walking distance of the Streets of Indian Lake shopping center, just a short trek to Old Hickory Lake for outdoor activities and a 20-minute drive to downtown Nashville for shopping, dining, entertainment and more.