Wagon Wheel Title adds 2 attorneys

VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

Wagon Wheel Title & Escrow has added two commercial attorneys to its team, Jatin A. Shah and Quinton Horner.

Specializing in real estate transactions and lease negotiation and review, Shah graduated from New York’s Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center before continuing on to the SMU Dedman School of Law, where he earned his LL.M.

His is a former staff attorney with Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis, concentrating on office and telecommunication leases. He then managed his own law practice, handling large real estate transactions throughout Nashville, Indianapolis and Texas.

Horner, a Nashville native, spent nearly a decade working as a civil engineer before graduating from Nashville School of Law in 2012. Since then, he has been focusing his skills on counseling developers from acquisition through completion.

He previously served as the director of associations/legal at Village Property Management.

GS&F veteran Boling elevated to CEO

Nashville-based marketing agency GS&F has promoted Gregg Boling, who has served in multiple leadership roles over the last 10 years, to CEO.

The agency also has announced its first board of directors with Jeff Lipscomb serving as executive chairman alongside board members Roland Gibbons and Boling.

Boling joined the GS&F team in 2011 as vice president/creative director and most recently served as president and chief operating officer. He has led branding and creative initiatives for Amazon, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, HCA, Jack Daniel, Juice Plus+, LP Building Solutions, Red Lobster and more, and his work has been recognized on the local, regional, national and international levels by professional organizations and publications.

Boling will be primarily focused on GS&F strategic vision and continued growth as an independent agency.

Lipscomb, who joined GS&F in 1985 and has since served as president and CEO, has influenced some of Nashville’s biggest marketing milestones, including the launch of the Tennessee Lottery, the establishment of the Tennessee Titans NFL franchise and the Nashville Predators’ “Smashville” as key Nashville brands. He and Boling have worked together on marketing and branding initiatives for LP Building Solutions, Bridgestone, Music City Grand Prix and numerous other national brands working to establish a presence in Nashville.

Fulmer joins ALC as board member, investor

College Football Hall of Fame inductee and former University of Tennessee football coach and athletics director Phillip Fulmer is joining Athlete Licensing Company as a founding advisory board member and seed capital investor.

ALC says it will utilize Coach Fulmer’s network and experience to broaden its reach, communicate its core business messaging and grow its advisory board.

With the NCAA’s July decision to approve name, image and likeness benefits for student athletes, ALC created its tech-enabled NIL royalty accounting solution and custom monetization platform, designed as a neutral software as a service provider.

WSMV names Fabrizio to lead News 4 Nashville

Dan Fabrizio has been named news director of Gray Television’s News 4 Nashville.

Fabrizio comes to Nashville from Louisville where he served as News Director at WAVE 3 News. While in Louisville, his team became the ratings leader in early evening news, winning numerous awards for their breaking news and investigative coverage.

He has more than three decades of news experience, starting as a reporter in Miami followed by stops in Columbus, Providence, Charleston, South Carolina and Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia. He has spent his last 10 years with Gray Television, which recently purchased WSMV.

Fabrizio holds a degree in journalism from Ohio State University.

Morgan chosen to lead UTA’s Nashville office

Matthew Morgan has joined global talent, entertainment and sports company UTA as co-head of its Nashville office, working alongside Jeffrey Hasson. Rock agent Buster Phillips has also joined UTA’s Music City headquarters.

Morgan has worked with a wide variety of influential contemporary and country artists including GRAMMY Award winners Lizzo and Zac Brown Band, as well as Anderson East, Breland, Cam, Dean Lewis, GAYLE, Jessie James Decker, JP Saxe, Keane, Kidd G, Michael Franti, Nightly, Noga Erez, Phillip Phillips, Rival Sons, Robyn Ottolini, Rodrigo y Gabriela and The Revivalists, among others.

Morgan previously spent 13 years at CAA and two years at CMT. He is a member of the CMA, ACM and Recording Academy Nashville Chapter.

Phillips has been an agent for the better part of 20 years, during which he has represented Devon Gilfillian, Gov’t Mule, Ida Mae, Iron and Wine, Kathleen Edwards, Low Cut Connie, Nicole Atkins and The War and Treaty among many others.

Before joining UTA, Phillips created the college and festival divisions at Creative Artists Agency and contributed to the festival business at WME.

Peterson Tool names VP of global sales

Chris Nickoloff, a Chicago native with more than 20 years of sales and manufacturing experience, has been named Peterson Tool Company’s new vice president of sales. He will be responsible for overseeing global sales and a sales force that is in the U.S., U.K. and China.

A graduate of Indiana University, Nickoloff began his career in sales with Nalco Chemical Company (now Ecolab) before transitioning to the financial services industry. He went on to sell institutional retirement plans to privately and publicly held companies before being tapped as the vice president of Safe-T-Cover, a local manufacturer of freeze and vandal protective enclosures in Nashville.

Nickoloff has served on several Nashville nonprofit boards over the years, including Habitat for Humanity (Young Leaders Board), Make-A-Wish Foundation (Young Leaders Board), Lupus Foundation of Middle Tennessee, The Nashville Ballet (Investment Advisory Board) and the Sheridan Road Charitable Foundation Board.

MTSU professor, students honored by biology group

The National Association of Biology Teachers has bestowed some of its top honors on an MTSU professor and two students.

Elizabeth Barnes, an assistant professor of biology, recently won the Evolution Education Award at the NABT annual conference in Atlanta. Alexa Summersill captured first place in the Undergraduate Student Biology Education Research Competition. Elizabeth Wybren earned second place in the Mentored Student Research Competition.

Barnes gravitated toward studying evolution acceptance and rejection from a social-psychological perspective. She created the Social Perceptions of Science Lab in the MTSU Science Building for the purpose of examining controversial science topics.

Summersill, a psychology major from Smyrna, based her research poster on a comparison of religious cultural competence in both online and in-person evolution education.

Wybren, a biochemistry major from Manchester, focused on undergraduate students’ perceptions of COVID-19 and how they communicate about it.

GEODIS names Leffler to lead human resources

Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS has promoted Shannon Leffler to executive vice president of human resources of GEODIS in Americas, which is based in Franklin.

Additionally, Raziel Bravo has been promoted to senior vice president of the Strategic Management Office.

Leffler has served in several key human resources positions throughout her 14-year tenure with GEODIS, most recently as senior vice president of human resources, overseeing the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Leffler succeeds Tom Drury, who was recently promoted to executive vice president of strategic development for GEODIS in Americas.

Bravo is a supply chain management professional with 24 years of industry experience, specializing in strategy, solutions and process development. Bravo has dedicated the past 11 years of her career to GEODIS across various senior-level positions.

Nashville Tech Council CEO leaving in 2022

Brian Moyer is stepping down next year as CEO of the Greater Nashville Technology Council.

During the five years of Moyer’s tenure as CEO, the Greater Nashville Technology Council has, the organization reports:

• Seen a 51% growth in the Middle Tennessee tech workforce, giving this region the fastest growing tech workforce in the nation and the attainable promise to double the size of the tech workforce by 2025

• Seen a wave of new tech and tech-enabled companies relocate or expand to Middle Tennessee

• Grown membership by 51%.

• Grown the NTC staff by 50%.

• Secured grant commitments of close to $3 million for workforce development and tech education.

Programs launched during Moyer’s tenure include:

• Establishment of Tech Hill Commons as the home of Nashville’s tech community

• ELITE (Emerging Leaders In Technology), which trains new technology leaders

• TCLC (Technology Community Leaders Council), which supports the 90+ independent tech groups, such as meetups, in the region

• TechIntoNashville, a national campaign to highlight Nashville’s tech sector and recruit experienced tech talent

• A focus on diversity and inclusion

• ApprentiTN and GoTECH, which provide training for underserved members of our population to move into the tech workforce

The council has retained executive search firm Grant Partners to recruit the organization’s next CEO.

The Greater Nashville Technology Council bills itself as “the catalyst for creating America’s premier collaborative and inclusive tech community” and being “the leading voice and advocate for Middle Tennessee’s $8 billion technology ecosystem – and the 70,000 technology professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers our region’s economy.”