Jaguars at Titans: What to watch

VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

The Titans came out of their bye week in good shape standings-wise. As far as who will be healthy enough to play Sunday against Jacksonville is another question that will have to be monitored throughout the week. Here are keys for the Titans as they return to action, hosting the 2-10 Jaguars.

First down

Don’t lay another egg. Two of the Titans’ losses have come courtesy of the Jets and Texans, two of the worst teams in the NFL. And they came with top receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones out of action completely or leaving the game with injury.

No matter if the receivers Sunday are Moe, Larry and Curly, the Titans can’t afford another slip-up against a bad team. They have to get ahead of the Jags early and take control rather than letting them hang around like the Jets and Texans did.

Second down

Run the football – and hold on to it. The Titans ran for 270 yards against the Patriots two weeks ago, usually a formula for success. However, D’Onta Foreman (131 yards rushing) and Dontrelle Hilliard (109 yards) both lost a crucial fumble against New England. The Titans need to maintain that type of rushing success sans the fumbles.

Third down

Get Ryan Tannehill in rhythm. Tannehill threw for all of 93 yards against New England after a four-pick performance against Houston the week before. No matter if he is throwing to Julio Jones (who is eligible to come off IR) or Dez Fitzpatrick, the Titans have to get Tannehill in rhythm and keep the offense balanced.

Fourth down

Find the pressure again. Three weeks ago, fans were looking for a nickname for the Titans front four – thinking this group was ready to join the Steel Curtain or Purple People Eaters as one of the greatest defensive fronts in NFL history. Since then, the front four hasn’t registered a sack, and the defense hasn’t forced a turnover.

The Titans need to get back to pressuring the quarterback and being opportunistic with turnovers in order to help their short-handed offense.

-- Terry McCormick