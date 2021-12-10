VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

Generations 101 Luncheon, Workshop. National speaker and author Jessica Stollings-Holder will help walk attendees through attracting, recruiting and retaining employees in today’s fast-changing workplace. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street, Gallatin. Friday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: $20 per person. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Porter Flea Holiday Market

Shop more than 200 vendors to find unique holiday gifts. Masks are required. Nashville Fairgrounds, 500 Wedgewood Ave. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Ticketed preview market Friday allows early shopping. 6-9 p.m. Ticket includes two drinks and other goodies. On-site parking $5. Information

Gallatin Christmas Parade

The Parade, which begins at noon, travels on Hartsville Pike to Main Street, down Broadway and ends at Gallatin High School. Information

Winter Wonder

Winter Wonder at Fifth & Broadway will include live music, free drink tastings, holiday treats, free gift wrapping, custom stocking embroidery, face painting and more. Fee: open to all ages. 2-6 p.m. Information

Dickens of a Christmas

This is the 36th year that Dickens of a Christmas has taken place in downtown Franklin, with the town square and side streets transformed into a scene out of a Dickens novel. Enjoy street performers, carriage rides, Dickens characters and many great vendors. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

DEC. 12-13

Appalachian Storytellers Dinner at Historic Stonewall & Historic Rock Castle

Dinners with storytellers and live music at Historic Stonewall, former home of the John B. Garrott family, and Historic Rock Castle, to benefit the Sumner County Museum. Includes dinner, wine and storytelling. 7-9 p.m. $50. Historic Stonewell, 332 E. Main Street, Historic Rock Castle, 139 Rockcastle Lane, Hendersonville. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

Gallatin Young Professionals

Join other young professional as they venture out to various local eateries & grow networks. This event takes place at a new spot every month on the third Wednesday. This month’s event will feature a holiday mug exchange. O’Charley’s, 1009 Village Green Crossing. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Multi-Employer Job Fair

Employers attending include Addus Homecare, At Home Healthcare, JC Ford, Marelli, Maury Regional Medical Center, McMilan Construction, Physicians Mutual, Randstad, Ryder, Tennessee Personal Assistance and Wood Personnel Service. American Job Center, 119 Nashville Hwy, Columbia. Noon-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Wreaths Across America

Event at Gallatin City Cemetery to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each veteran aloud. 10-11 a.m. Gallatin City Cemetery, 250 Cemetery Ave., Gallatin. Information

Bethpage Community Christmas Parade

Begins at Alexander Landscaping, Rock Springs Road, Bethpage. 1-2 p.m. Information

THROUGH JAN. 9

The Elegance of Royal Fashion

Featuring the gowns of Diana, Princess of Wales, and designs from The Pat Kerr Private Royal Collection. Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. $20 per person. Information