The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 50 | Friday, December 10, 2021

Top Davidson County residential sales for November 2021

Top residential real estate sales, November 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
1109 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 11/23 La Buena Vida Belle Meade LLC 1109 Belle Meade Boulevard Trust $7,450,000
23 Bancroft Nashville 37215 11/24 23 Bancroft Place LLC Marker Jason $4,300,000
203 Evelyn Nashville 37205 11/29 Preston Aubrey T; Preston Destiny R Janet B Warfield Family Trust $4,225,000
828 Curtiswood Nashville 37204 11/5 828 Curtiswood Trust Smith Joseph A $4,125,000
5325 Cherry Blossom Nashville 37215 11/29 Hookstratten Aimee R Skinner Justin M; Skinner Jacqueline Watkins $4,100,000
910 Robertson Academy Nashville 37220 11/30 Edwards Marriage Trust Blankinship James M $3,879,000
4506 Beacon Nashville 37215 11/22 Seasoy Trust James William Nantz III Revocable Trust Agreement $3,815,000
5647 Granny White Brentwood 37027 11/16 Kane Colleen; Kane John Andrew McGowan David C Jr; McGowan Roxane M $3,700,000
4317 Wallace Nashville 37215 11/10 Douglas C & Lauren E McGilvray Living Trust 4501 Alcott LLC $3,600,000
813 Deercrossing Nashville 37220 11/8 Martin Nathan 813 Rose LLC $3,450,000
1828 Tyne Nashville 37215 11/5 Blasi Peter; Blasi Tamara Crudele Anthony; Crudele Diane $3,072,496
1310 7th Nashville 37208 11/10 Banana Stand Trust Light Stephen C; Massey Angel O $3,060,000
3004 Belmont Nashville 37212 11/24 Double Happy Living Trust White Goat Holdings LLC $3,000,000
2212 Tyne Nashville 37215 11/10 Benton Joan R; Benton Marvin Rush Montgomery Classic Const LLC $2,850,000
2518 Blair Nashville 37212 11/24 Nohrden Michael David Ke Holdings LLC $2,800,000
2302 Belmont Nashville 37212 11/19 Rodney R Allain Revocable Living Trust Belmont Trust $2,762,500
421 Ellendale Nashville 37205 11/30 Ellis Todd; Furman Holly Dunn Mary-Katharine Holland; Farrar Geoffrey David; Moore R L $2,700,000
4321 Esteswood Nashville 37215 11/2 Shepard Bradley Johnson; Shepard Kimberly Guy Todd J Vasos Revocable Trust $2,700,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 11/17 Hanson Mishthi Grace Griffith TN Comm Prop Trust Agreement $2,550,000
1131 Woodvale Nashville 37204 11/24 Granlund Emmi I H; Granlund Mikael A Cadence Const LLC $2,515,000
4370 Chickering Nashville 37215 11/1 Knouse Denise Irene; Knouse Jon David Dangelo Margaret Mary; Hopkins Timothy Nevin $2,500,000
1007 Halcyon Nashville 37204 11/29 Fortier David; Fortier Jennifer Preston Aubrey Taylor; Preston Destiny Richards $2,420,000
1209 Canterbury Nashville 37205 11/5 1209 Canterbury Drive LLC Hastings Eric; Hastings Jennifer P $2,350,000
4513 Beacon Nashville 37215 11/24 Maloney Amy L; Maloney Martin Michael Jr David W Adams Living Trust $2,175,000
3435 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 11/9 Chou Shausu Colin; Chou Shuchu Kris Thigpen James Austin; Thigpen Jennifer C $2,150,000
5250 Brick Church Goodlttsvll 37072 11/24 Harding Stephanie Kaye Williams Michele M; Williams Stephen K $1,999,000
115 Hart Nashville 37207 11/19 Bubis Brandon; Bubis Martin; Eskind Jason; Eskind Seth Howard John $1,975,000
2813 Acklen Nashville 37212 11/15 Embi Peter Unger Jacob Garrett; Unger Kelly Eisenman $1,950,000
3728 Richland Nashville 37205 11/5 Moore James H; Moore Sara L Helm Jenifer Leigh; Helm Jonathan Webb $1,913,044
2 Valhalla Nashville 37215 11/4 Shanahan Peter L; Shanahan T Elizabeth Ctc Jr Trust; Mary Ann Clark Trust $1,857,000
30 Roehrig Old Hickory 37138 11/3 Harries Randall W Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,722,253
993 Greerland Nashville 37204 11/29 Helfer Michael Odoherty; Preisler Chelsea Faye McKenzie Const LLC $1,720,000
991 Greerland Hermitage 37076 11/29 Kerr Joshua; Kerr Taylor McKenzie Const LLC $1,720,000
211A Page Nashville 37205 11/24 Thomssen Robert Page Gen X LLC $1,700,783
749 Hill Brentwood 37027 11/17 Thigpen James Austin; Thigpen Jennifer Champion McGee Henry King $1,700,000
301 Demonbreun Nashville 37201 11/10 Burns Gregory Edmund Beeler Engelbert; Beeler Romy; Schmid Christian $1,680,000
1014B Noelton Nashville 37204 11/2 6453 Penrose Drive LLC Alexander Todd C $1,625,000
126 Blackburn Nashville 37205 11/9 McGovern Wentworth Campbell Dale Ross; Campbell Kisha Oliver $1,605,000
4303 Dale Nashville 37204 11/24 Tempels Emily G; Tempels Nicolas D Ellis Kaitlyn Marie Rose; Ellis Ryan James $1,600,000
1709 Green Hills Nashville 37215 11/10 1709 Green Hills Drive Trust Hyde Const Group LLC $1,597,750
2133 Chickering Nashville 37215 11/12 2133 Chickering Lane Trust Fusco Elaine Curtis $1,550,000
1309 Ordway Nashville 37206 11/9 Metcalf Blair; Metcalf Robert L Neal Anna W; Neal Brian C $1,500,000
909 Manila Nashville 37206 11/17 Magner Lindsey K Baines Cindy; Baines Timothy; Webb Dusty Ray; Webb Meagan Marie $1,484,000
4035 General Bate Nashville 37204 11/3 Beuschel Liz; Beuschel Ryan Paterno Robert; Paterno Tatjana $1,425,000
8888 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 11/4 Buck Ronald D Cobb Mary Lois Irene; Montz Ann Marie $1,425,000
3625 Wilbur Nashville 37204 11/17 Plant Debra Denise Daigle; Plant Richard Wade Julia B; Wade Thomas W Jr $1,405,000
5721 Red Oak Nashville 37205 11/16 Osland Kaylee; Richardson Raoul II Wrigley James $1,400,000
2201 Old Hickory Nashville 37215 11/23 Reeves Loni Johnson Crossman Olivia M; Crossman William C $1,385,000
3703A Lealand Nashville 37204 11/9 Myers Philippe Potter Brothers Const LLC $1,370,000
6720 Burkitt Antioch 37013 11/12 Taber Timothy Souther J D $1,356,000
3401 Lealand Nashville 37204 11/5 Coleman Christopher; Williams Holly A Thomas Johnny M Jr $1,350,000
1011C 12th Nashville 37203 11/8 Leeroooy Jenkins LLC PMA Pennsylvania LLC $1,335,000
1215 Sigler Nashville 37203 11/23 Rando Carolyn E; Rando Joseph J Mamone Salvatore F Jr; Norton Kevin P; Hinman Paul $1,325,000
114 Fern Nashville 37207 11/9 Eubank Christopher S Butler Ashlee J; Butler Matthew D $1,325,000
1011D 12th Nashville 37203 11/17 Shah Tej PMA Pennsylvania LLC $1,325,000
1011B 12th Nashville 37203 11/8 Decker Brian Joseph PMA Pennsylvania LLC $1,320,000
704 Estes Nashville 37215 11/8 Goggin Danielle; Goggin Shea Caputo Kathleen; Squyres Isaac $1,305,001
110 31st Nashville 37203 11/19 Copeland John S Conard Donald Joe $1,300,000
2217 11th Nashville 37204 11/16 Owens Jennifer; Owens Steve Murphy Patrick B $1,300,000
1011A 12th Nashville 37203 11/24 Depaoli Robert M PMA Pennsylvania LLC $1,300,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 11/16 Woodlief Philip K Hanson Charles Dylan; Hanson Mishthi Grace $1,295,000
2523 Fairfax Nashville 37212 11/18 Duggan Catherine; Duggan Conor Anckner James A; Scott Patricia L $1,285,000
337 Whitworth Nashville 37205 11/12 Farr Janinie; Farr William Healy McKenna $1,250,000
305 Whitworth Nashville 37205 11/5 Robertson Sherod H Dortch Jean D $1,250,000
2708 Hawthorne Nashville 37212 11/19 Eicher Brandon Christopher; Eicher Katherine Gleckner Cohen Aaron H; Cohen Kayla M $1,250,000
600 12th Nashville 37203 11/2 Fensterer Michael Zolan Meghann Anderson $1,250,000
2126 Sharondale Nashville 37215 11/8 Layton Brian Koscher Lynn A; Koscher Richard E Jr $1,220,000
1201A Sigler Nashville 37203 11/23 Heiche Alexandre C Calabrese Tiffany; Cantrell Matthew $1,212,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/29 Chanandler Bong Trust 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,204,000
3816 Dartmouth Nashville 37215 11/10 Edlin Angela Marie; Fitzgerald Courtney M; Fitzgerald Ian; Fitzgerald James A Clem Murphie; Clem Richard $1,203,000
28 Foxhall Close Nashville 37215 11/22 Abney Matthew Jason; Nelson Matthew James Castner Harold J; Castner Susan Thomas Estate; Horner Gretchen $1,203,000
5201 Shenandoah Nashville 37220 11/22 Lemaster Shannon Hawley; Lemaster William Blake Abney Matthew Jason; Nelson Matthew J $1,200,000
2842 Lebanon Nashville 37214 11/8 Regent Homes LLC Herring Carol Lane; Mikesell Judith Lane; Lane L W Jr; Lane Ruth E $1,200,000
2406 Sterling Nashville 37215 11/22 Stahl Andrew D Drewry Elizabeth L; Drewry William A $1,200,000
1222 Winding Way Nashville 37216 11/30 Klopf Amanda; Petersen Ryan W Johnson Howard; Johnson Kimberly $1,200,000
111 Mockingbird Nashville 37205 11/18 Emley Margaret L; Emley Shannon C Deputato Milenka J; Deputato Milenka $1,175,750
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/17 Krh Tr LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,139,000
1611 7th Nashville 37208 11/30 Russell Anna C; Russell Joseph P; Shaub James L III Coleman Sam; Fosnot Bethany R; Fosnot Matthew; Gallant Bethany R $1,125,000
1943B Kimbark Nashville 37215 11/16 Gem Properties Trust Blake King 2020 Trust $1,100,000
800 Dewees Nashville 37204 11/8 Dewees Avenue Trust KE Holdings LLC $1,100,000
2704 Hemingway Nashville 37215 11/18 Harrison Price; Harrison Stacy Modica Julie E; Modica Richard J $1,100,000
2809 Delaware Nashville 37209 11/17 Burton Daniel C 2809 Delaware Avenue Unit 201 LLC $1,100,000
5662 Cloverland Brentwood 37027 11/3 Crabtree Diane Moseley Jackson Christopher R; Warren Diane B; Warren Mark L $1,100,000
555 Little Channing Nashville 37212 11/9 554 Little Channing Way Townhome Partners LLC Linden Row Residential LLC $1,100,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 11/24 Chalk 2 Champions LLC OII Property LP $1,060,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 11/2 Wheeler Eugene C Trustee OII Property LP $1,059,900
3703 Princeton Nashville 37205 11/5 Tenir LLC Clay M Whitson Trust For The Benefit Of Clay M Whitson Jr $1,050,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 11/3 Briggs Christopher Currey OII Property LP $1,040,000
78 Brookwood Nashville 37205 11/24 Willett Alan Spears Andrew Ellington $1,025,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 11/5 Julienton Capital LLC OII Property LP $1,019,900
126 Abbottsford Nashville 37215 11/15 Epley Elizabeth A; Epley Michael G Sandra W Duncan Living Trust $1,000,000
212 46th Nashville 37209 11/12 McCann Brittany; McCann Michael Copeland Bradley; Copeland Molly Mitchell $1,000,000
1217 Nichol Nashville 37205 11/18 Robert S Kiesel Revocable Trust Elizabeth Parish Lentz Revocable Trust $1,000,000
600 Chelmsford Nashville 37215 11/3 Fleming Matthew O Steigelfest Eli; Steigelfest Jill $978,000
717 Boscobel Nashville 37206 11/29 Koch Albert F III Byrd Judith E R $975,000
1004 Woodvale Nashville 37204 11/9 Libellule Living Trust Oxley Anne Jackson; Oxley Timothy Merrill $975,000
1810 Long Nashville 37206 11/3 Youngberg Laura H; Youngberg Michael JRS Dev LLC $975,000
1312 Hildreth Nashville 37215 11/24 Leskel Olesya; Lopez Carlos Ball Bradley G; Ball Jennifer B; Kingrey Shira $970,200
208 Shevel Goodlttsvll 37072 11/2 Rhoades Tyler R Carter Christopher $956,000
5533 Kendall Nashville 37209 11/15 Backstrom Carl Johan Albert; Robbins Alexandra Napier Neal Frank E Iv $950,000
1213A Sigler Nashville 37203 11/9 Grimstad Nicholas Prestige Pmc LLC $950,000
1028 18th Nashville 37212 11/22 Bc Squared Holdings LLC J&B Realty Holdings LLC $950,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/9 Michael L Nelson Jr Trust 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $942,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/30 Steigelfest Elazer; Steigelfest Jill E 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $942,000
112 Wentworth Nashville 37215 11/8 Huang Yu; Leach Kevin Joseph Larson Bethany L; Larson Tyler S $940,000
1004 Paris Nashville 37204 11/19 Heller Family Trust Oak Tree LLC $935,000
1822 Wildwood Nashville 37212 11/15 Schrampf Jennifer Jane; Schrampf Michael Thomas Smith Patricia $935,000
1605 Woodland Nashville 37206 11/1 Festa Edward John Jr; Lineberger Lauren Elise Raja Properties LLC $925,000
2723 Westwood Nashville 37204 11/12 2723 Westwood Aacc LLC Jones Amy; Jones Jared S $925,000
405 Avoca Nashville 37203 11/15 405 Avoca Unit 5 LLC JMB LLC $920,000
945 Mansfield Nashville 37206 11/23 Gettmann Brian Mansfield Avenue Trust $920,000
3707 Brighton Nashville 37205 11/19 Cavazos Tara E Harrison Price; Harrison Stacy $917,000
1812B 5th Nashville 37208 11/15 Camp Mary Peabody Zeitlin Jeff $916,000
218 Orlando Nashville 37209 11/24 May Adam Justin; May Kelsey Leigh Bell John A Jr; Nitschke David J; Nitschke Jennifer $915,000
1011B Southside Nashville 37203 11/17 Murdock Brett Sunseri James $909,005
5673 Cloverland Brentwood 37027 11/29 Hinz Kristopher; Hinz Stephanie Taylor Elizabeth R; Taylor Jack D $908,000
441 Capri Nashville 37209 11/22 Aks Valhalla Holdings LLC Brown Candace; Brown William Conoly $907,500
5349 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 11/29 Caro Brandi; Caro Michael David Slater David M; Slater Robin B $900,911
320 Broadway Nashville 37201 11/24 Spears Calvin J Lakin Elliott A $900,000
416 Humphreys Nashville 37203 11/29 Greensboro North I Lp Perkins William H $900,000
2706 Greystone Nashville 37204 11/15 Nuko Albiona; Nuko Marsel Hodge Jeffrey M $900,000
1812A 5th Nashville 37208 11/15 Zeitlin David Joseph Zeitlin Jeff $900,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 11/17 Burton Daniel C Zvezda 2 LLC $900,000
523 Acklen Park Nashville 37205 11/29 Martinez Family Trust Meehan Shawn; Qin Ke $900,000
521 Acklen Park Nashville 37205 11/30 Manalac Maryann Meehan Shawn $899,000
2815 Columbine Nashville 37204 11/22 Michael John Properties LLC Saunders Bill D; Saunders Linda A $896,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/30 King Kenny; King Terri 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $895,000
119 Mason Nashville 37203 11/5 Byrne Jennifer M; Byrne Sean M Mason Avenue LLC $885,000
2702 Delaware Nashville 37209 11/15 2702 Delaware Ave LLC Lamb Richard James; Stewart Emily Ann $875,000
921B Benton Nashville 37204 11/5 Lutz James II; Lutz Stephanie T&K Capital LLC $869,900
4900 Nevada Nashville 37209 11/19 Shoffitt James David Jones Margaret W $868,500
301 Demonbreun Nashville 37201 11/5 Mills Dena; Mills Jason Hatley David Elmer II; Arbogast Kaz $868,000
79 Ravenwood Hills Nashville 37215 11/12 Zillow Homes Property Trust Deason Jesse $864,700
1112 Lillian Nashville 37206 11/15 Gilinets Julia Walter Andrea S; Walter David A $861,000
6109 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 11/10 Wedgworth Jenna Rogalski; Wedgworth Morgan Davis III White Jan Goodman; White MacKey ONeal $860,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/22 West David Adam 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $860,000
5728 Cloverwood Brentwood 37027 11/9 Rountree Braeden; Rountree Rachelle Dinwiddie Joseph M $854,000
813 Setliff Nashville 37206 11/17 Potter Jeffrey D; Potter Sharon E Elrod Brent A; Gonser Elizabeth O $853,000
514 Davidson Nashville 37205 11/24 2K Development LLC Harrington Connie R; Mabe Jon C $850,000
940 Archer Nashville 37203 11/9 LF Farm LLC Archer Street LLC $850,000
4316 Morriswood Nashville 37204 11/15 Lyell Jennifer DKVT Living Trust $850,000
2706 Greystone Nashville 37204 11/8 P2 Properties LLC Jones Amy; Jones Jared S $850,000
1230 McGavock Nashville 37216 11/3 Hawkins Darren; Hawkins Tisa Bubis Martin $850,000
6541 Whittemore Antioch 37013 11/10 Oliver Judith A; Oliver Thomas H Middleton Diane M; Middleton Keith M $847,500
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/23 Jones Christopher M 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $845,000
5309 Franklin Nashville 37220 11/16 Travers Brent; Travers Courtney Huynh Hanh Huu; Nguyen Thu Minh Thi $840,000
6589 Frye Nashville 37209 11/24 Schifko Jacob Khazanov Jennifer $830,000
5301 Franklin Nashville 37220 11/10 McCrea Megan M; McCrea Richard P Erin & Kj Schumacher Jr Revocable Trust $825,000
4402 Charleston Place Nashville 37215 11/19 Kaufman Lisa James Frank Crowell Jr Family Trust $825,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 11/2 Michaud Amanda B OII Prop LP $820,000
1130 Harmony Nashville 37207 11/17 Hopkins Donald Jr; Hopkins Tamara Boyce Trevor M; Floyd Matthew; Buahin George $820,000
2512 Sharondale Nashville 37215 11/4 Diraimondo Matthew; Mueller Megan Lyell Jennifer $820,000
1616 West End 1606 Hermitage 37203 11/30 Sofka Amy K 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $814,000
910 Huntington Nashville 37215 11/23 Zillow Homes Property Trust Logan Ronald L $809,700
1616 West End Nashville 37203 11/17 Nashville Inv Prop LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $808,580
1221 Keller Nashville 37216 11/16 Dunn Paige Marey; Wise Elijah John Scott Isabel; Scott Michael $805,000
600 Summit Oaks Nashville 37221 11/15 Bratton Emily V; Woo Patrick W Bohn Parker; Bohn William; Bohn William Paul $805,000
1529 Wayne Nashville 37206 11/24 Barkett Nicholas Paul; Dorange Melissa Julie Marie Black Chandelier Properties LLC $805,000
3807 Dartmouth Nashville 37215 11/15 3807 Dartmouth Avenue Trust Vaughn Phillip; Vaughn Rebecca; Vaughn Phillip H $805,000
1612 Elysian Brentwood 37027 11/5 Powell Amy Elizabeth; Powell Jason William Davis Elizabeth F; Davis George H Jr $800,500
724 Sweet Cherry Nashville 37215 11/16 Ahmed Sara Fatima; Siddiqi Hasan Stambaugh Tamra L; Stambaugh Timothy W $800,000
1906 Beech Nashville 37203 11/22 Nowlen Family Trust Ferdowsi Reja $800,000
713A 26th Nashville 37208 11/15 Thackston Jenny Gingles; Thackston Peter Allen Khazanov Max $800,000
337 Chesterfield Nashville 37212 11/4 Jones Clay Taylor; Osborne Clare Osborne John E; Osborne Teresa V $800,000
1711 Warfield Nashville 37215 11/1 Neely Chase Gordon; Neely Joy French Cynthia Renee; Kerske Marcus $800,000

