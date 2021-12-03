Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

State parks seek input to swap old pools for new amenities

NASHVILLE (AP) — Five Tennessee state parks are seeking the public's input on what year-round outdoor activities they should swap in to replace aging swimming pools that won't be reopening.

Tennessee State Parks announced that public meetings on the issue will take place Dec. 13 at David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Dec. 14 at Roan Mountain State Park and at Cove Lake State Park, Dec. 15 at Warriors Path State Park and Dec. 20 at Panther Creek State Park.

Officials say reopening the pools is unfeasible due to aging facilities, declining visitation pre-COVID 19 and high expenses.

Tennessee State Parks has set aside $400,000 for each park to invest in new outdoor recreation activities.

