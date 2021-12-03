Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

Wood, Sheppard carry Belmont past Lipscomb 94-65

Updated 6:01AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — JaCobi Wood had 17 points as Belmont easily defeated Lipscomb 94-65 on Thursday night.

Ben Sheppard added 16 points for the Bruins, while Nick Muszynski chipped in 15 and blocked three shots.

Luke Smith had 11 points for Belmont (6-3).

Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons (5-3). Parker Hazen added 15 points. Grant Asman distributed three assists.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0