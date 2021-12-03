Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

Nashville Christmas concert to benefit homeless returns

NASHVILLE (AP) — The annual Nashville Unlimited Christmas concert to benefit homeless services provider Room in the Inn will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7. This is the 22nd year for the concert at the downtown Christ Church Cathedral.

Musical guests this year include The Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra, Charlie McCoy, The Farmer and Adele, Regina McCrary, and The Coral Bay Steel Drum Band, according to a news release. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $20. It will also be filmed and will be available streaming on the internet for a limited time.

The concert has raised more than $488,000 over the past 21 years.

