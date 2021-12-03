Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

Sewanee leader to resign, says he would take ambassador job

SEWANEE (AP) — The University of the South's vice chancellor and president has announced that he will resign later this month and would accept a position as U.S. ambassador to South Africa if offered it.

In a letter Wednesday, Reuben Brigety said he has decided to leave the post Dec. 21. He wrote that he would accept a nomination for the ambassador job if President Joe Biden nominates him, saying news reports have indicated Biden intends to do so.

Brigety, a former U.S. ambassador to the African Union, said "it would be unfair to prolong any uncertainty at the University."

The White House has not yet announced a nomination. Additionally, the role requires Senate confirmation.

"I have been profoundly honored to serve as the 17th vice-chancellor of the University of the South, and I had expected to serve Sewanee for a long time to come," Brigety wrote. "Yet I also know that I would not decline my obligation to serve my country if asked by the president of the United States."

Brigety took office in June 2020 as the first African-American vice chancellor at the university also known as Sewanee.

He previously served as dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

