VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

Comptroller: Memphis charter school leaders stole thousands

Updated 7:16AM
Front Page

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former top officials at a Memphis charter school stole hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years, according to the Tennessee comptroller's office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Wednesday that former executive director Corey Johnson, former finance director Robert Williams and former nutritional services director Michael Jones misappropriated funds while working at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences charter school between July 2015 and February 2021.

Officials allege Johnson stole at least $337,955.13 on personal purchases including Las Vegas trips, NBA tickets and a hot tub.

All three men have been fired. It was not immediately known if they had legal representation.

A Shelby County grand jury has since indicted Johnson on one count of theft over $250,000 and and one count of theft over $10,000. Meanwhile, Williams has been indicted on one count of theft over $250,000, and Jones faces one count of theft over $10,000 and one count of theft over $2,500.

