Meyerriecks joins Bradley real estate practice

VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

Kelley Meyerriecks has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as a senior attorney and will practice as part of the firm’s real estate team.

Meyerriecks drafts, negotiates and administers contracts for land leases, track leases, right of entry and utility crossing licenses. She also has extensive experience in state real estate procurement, lease and disposition regulatory schemes.

She previously was an attorney in the Real Estate Management Division of the State of Tennessee Department of General Services. She presented complex real estate transactions to state regulatory boards and represented the state on zoning matters involving metro government council decisions and state property.

Meyerriecks is a University of Tennessee graduate and earned her J.D. from Paul M. Herbert Law Center at Louisiana State University.

Stites & Harbison adds Nashville attorney

Stites & Harbison, PLLC has hired Thomas A. Dozeman for its Business Litigation Service Group in Nashville.

Dozeman earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2021. He also was a Dean’s Scholar at Vanderbilt and the managing editor of Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law. He served as circuit president of the Vanderbilt Law School Co-Counsel Mentoring Program. He also was a member of the Entertainment and Sports Law Society and the Law and Business Society.

He also holds a degree in sports management from the University of Michigan.

Before joining the firm, Dozeman was a summer associate for Stites & Harbison in 2019 and 2020.

Belmont names dean for college of education

Dr. James P. McIntyre Jr., director of the Center for Educational Leadership and assistant professor of practice at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, has been named dean of Belmont University’s College of Education.

McIntyre brings more than 20 years of educational leadership to the position, including eight years serving as superintendent of Knox County Schools. He will begin his new role Jan. 10.

As assistant professor of practice at the University of Tennessee, McIntyre manages the Center for Educational Leadership, a hub for school and district leadership development and support.

Before coming to Tennessee, McIntyre served for more than a decade in Boston Public Schools, ultimately rising to chief operating officer.

McIntyre will be responsible for developing and delivering world-class programs designed to educate teachers. Duties will include overseeing the undergraduate and graduate admissions process; developing, implementing and assessing academic programs; recruiting faculty and maintaining accreditation.

McIntyre earned a degree in English from Boston College, an M.S. in education administration from Canisius College, a master’s of urban affairs from Boston University and a Ph.D. in public policy from the University of Massachusetts.

JLL appoints Howell to lead Nashville team

Kevin Howell has joined JLL’s Nashville office as executive vice president of property management. Howell brings more than 25 years of experience to JLL and has overseen development and management for more than 11 million square feet of assets across Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio and Minnesota within the last 15 years.

Howell will lead JLL’s Nashville property management business line and two dozen team members, focusing on growing JLL’s property management platform and serving current and future clients.

Howell previously served as managing director of the Nashville office at Commonwealth Commercial Partners, where he was responsible for overseeing daily property operations and long-term planning and growth in Nashville and multiple other markets.

Since establishing a presence in 2010, JLL’s Nashville office has grown to more than 45 employees and represents 11 business lines and concentrations, including retail and office tenant representation, office agency leasing, project and development services, industrial services, supply and logistics services, property management, integrated portfolio solutions, capital markets, multifamily and work dynamics.