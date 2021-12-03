Right place, wrong time for former Titan Reynolds

VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

Timing is everything. Just ask Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds signed with the Titans in the offseason and was projected to be no worse than their third receiver behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. That scenario never really manifested itself as Reynolds was one of a number of Titans receivers slowed by injuries in training camp.

While Reynolds struggled with injuries and finding a role, special teams players like Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Marcus Johnson were passing him by on the depth chart with strong performances in camp and preseason.

Reynolds, who didn’t really have a role on special teams, found himself a scratch in five of the Titans’ first 10 games this season. After being a healthy scratch against the Rams, Reynolds could wait no more. He asked Titans general manager Jon Robinson for his release, which was granted.

Reynolds was claimed by the woeful Detroit Lions and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass for them on Thanksgiving Day.

After Reynolds’ departure, of course, the Titans lost Jones, Brown and Johnson to injuries that landed them on injured reserve. That has left Ryan Tannehill throwing to unlikely targets just up from the practice squad in Dez Fitzpatrick and Cody Hollister.

And there’s Reynolds, starved for playing time in Tennessee, getting plenty of work on Thanksgiving for the winless Lions while the Titans could have used a veteran receiver the past two or three games.

It could have been Reynolds’ chance to validate the Titans’ initial faith in him during the offseason. Perhaps it would have saved Tannehill an interception or two, courtesy of his inexperienced receivers, or even kept the Titans in position to win and stay afloat amid the injuries as they head into their bye.

We will never know.