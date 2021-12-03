VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Chamber 101 Orientation: Rutherford County
An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information
Williamson Inc. Policy Talks
Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Information
Nashville Chamber Coffee, Connect & Conversation
Join this Zoom virtual event for a discussion on how benefits are impacting employees’ decision regarding the phenomenon many are calling the “Great Resignation,” as growing numbers of employees are parting ways with long-term employers. Presenter: Thomas Jordan of Exodus Complink. Registration required for this event. 9-10 a.m. Information
Maury Alliance
Network with other chamber members and build business relationships. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Fee: free. Register in advance; attendance is limited. 9-10 a.m. 108 West 6th St., Columbia. Information
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Robertson County Republicans
Christmas-themed gathering with Christmas attire is encouraged. There will be a collection for Kroger gift cards and gas cards for local veterans. Purpose Life Church at 805 Memorial Blvd. 8:30 a.m. Information
Columbia Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
Annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m. at the Trotwood/W. 7th Street split and marches eastward into downtown and around the Courthouse Square, lasting approximately 1.5 hours. Tree lighting 20 minutes after completion of parade. Information
Watertown Christmas Parade
The parade goes from Round Lick Baptist Church to the end of Main Street. 3 p.m. Information
Goodlettsville Christmas Parade
Departing Goodlettsville Plaza, goes down Main Street and finishes at Peay Park. 4 p.m. Information
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Hendersonville Christmas Parade
52nd annual parade features grand marshal Brenda Lee. Route begins at Drakes Creek Park and continues down Johnny Cash Parkway. 1 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony at Memorial Park, 3:30 p.m. Additional features: Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, letters to Santa writing station, carriage rides, food vendors and live entertainment powered by the Hendersonville Hometown Jam. Fireworks to follow. Information
Lebanon Christmas Parade
Downtown Lebanon Public Square 2-5 p.m. Information
Smyrna Christmas Parade: A Tennessee Christmas
Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway. 2 p.m. Information
DEC. 6-9
Intro Nashville: December Session
Intro Nashville provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive format allows participants to discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy, the inner workings of our public and private sectors and more, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Opening Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Fee: $750 for members, $1,000 for non-members. Information
MONDAY, DEC. 6
Gallatin Christmas Tree Lighting
Join Mayor Brown, Santa and friends to ignite the holiday spirit. 6 p.m. on the square.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
One Hour Wonder: The Power of Connection
Quarterly Gallatin Chamber lunch-n-learns offer an opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month, Rachel Brown, Black Tie Floral Design & Events; Elizabeth Hobdy Jones, Farmers Insurance; and Brad Singleton of Prince Street Pizza discuss “The Power of Connection.” Registration is required. Hampton Inn Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. 11:30- 1 p.m. Information
Women in Business Holiday Party
Sip and shop at local holiday marketplace while networking with other Williamson County women in business. Southall Meadows, 3193 Southall Road, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: $30 members, $50 guest. Information
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
Coping with COVID-19 State Regulations
The General Assembly recently passed updated COVID-19 state regulations. Join the Nashville Chamber to learn how companies and employers should deal with – and understand – the newly passed state legislation. Participants also will learn how the new state regulations will interact with the executive orders signed by President Joe Biden and how your business might be impacted moving forward. Speakers: Martha L. Boyd, shareholder, Baker Donelson, and Mary Leigh Pirtle, member, Bass Berry and Sims. 8:30-9:30 a.m. This virtual event is complimentary to attend but pre-registration is required. The Zoom link to join will be sent in advance of the event. Information
Virtual event: Chamber Chat
The Nashville Area Chamber is hosting Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation. Join the Zoom Meeting to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Pre-registration required. Information
WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning
An initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions and building a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. This quarter’s focus is on the “Spirit of Giving.” Speakers include Erin Birch, United Way of Sumner County; Katherine Louw, the Carolyn Smith Foundation; Kathryn Good, Kathryn Good Marketing Consulting. The Gathering Place, 450 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 5-7 p.m. Reservations are required. Gallatin Chamber Member $18, non-member: $25 Information