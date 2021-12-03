VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Chamber 101 Orientation: Rutherford County

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Williamson Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Information

Nashville Chamber Coffee, Connect & Conversation

Join this Zoom virtual event for a discussion on how benefits are impacting employees’ decision regarding the phenomenon many are calling the “Great Resignation,” as growing numbers of employees are parting ways with long-term employers. Presenter: Thomas Jordan of Exodus Complink. Registration required for this event. 9-10 a.m. Information

Maury Alliance

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Fee: free. Register in advance; attendance is limited. 9-10 a.m. 108 West 6th St., Columbia. Information

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Robertson County Republicans

Christmas-themed gathering with Christmas attire is encouraged. There will be a collection for Kroger gift cards and gas cards for local veterans. Purpose Life Church at 805 Memorial Blvd. 8:30 a.m. Information

Columbia Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

Annual Columbia Main Street Parade and Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m. at the Trotwood/W. 7th Street split and marches eastward into downtown and around the Courthouse Square, lasting approximately 1.5 hours. Tree lighting 20 minutes after completion of parade. Information

Watertown Christmas Parade

The parade goes from Round Lick Baptist Church to the end of Main Street. 3 p.m. Information

Goodlettsville Christmas Parade

Departing Goodlettsville Plaza, goes down Main Street and finishes at Peay Park. 4 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, DEC. 5

Hendersonville Christmas Parade

52nd annual parade features grand marshal Brenda Lee. Route begins at Drakes Creek Park and continues down Johnny Cash Parkway. 1 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony at Memorial Park, 3:30 p.m. Additional features: Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, letters to Santa writing station, carriage rides, food vendors and live entertainment powered by the Hendersonville Hometown Jam. Fireworks to follow. Information

Lebanon Christmas Parade

Downtown Lebanon Public Square 2-5 p.m. Information

Smyrna Christmas Parade: A Tennessee Christmas

Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway. 2 p.m. Information

DEC. 6-9

Intro Nashville: December Session

Intro Nashville provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive format allows participants to discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy, the inner workings of our public and private sectors and more, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Opening Reception: 5-6:30 p.m. Fee: $750 for members, $1,000 for non-members. Information

MONDAY, DEC. 6

Gallatin Christmas Tree Lighting

Join Mayor Brown, Santa and friends to ignite the holiday spirit. 6 p.m. on the square.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

One Hour Wonder: The Power of Connection

Quarterly Gallatin Chamber lunch-n-learns offer an opportunity for members to feed their body while fueling their mind. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month, Rachel Brown, Black Tie Floral Design & Events; Elizabeth Hobdy Jones, Farmers Insurance; and Brad Singleton of Prince Street Pizza discuss “The Power of Connection.” Registration is required. Hampton Inn Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. 11:30- 1 p.m. Information

Women in Business Holiday Party

Sip and shop at local holiday marketplace while networking with other Williamson County women in business. Southall Meadows, 3193 Southall Road, Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: $30 members, $50 guest. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

Coping with COVID-19 State Regulations

The General Assembly recently passed updated COVID-19 state regulations. Join the Nashville Chamber to learn how companies and employers should deal with – and understand – the newly passed state legislation. Participants also will learn how the new state regulations will interact with the executive orders signed by President Joe Biden and how your business might be impacted moving forward. Speakers: Martha L. Boyd, shareholder, Baker Donelson, and Mary Leigh Pirtle, member, Bass Berry and Sims. 8:30-9:30 a.m. This virtual event is complimentary to attend but pre-registration is required. The Zoom link to join will be sent in advance of the event. Information

Virtual event: Chamber Chat

The Nashville Area Chamber is hosting Chamber Chat, formerly known as Member Orientation. Join the Zoom Meeting to hear from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Pre-registration required. Information

WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

An initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions and building a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. This quarter’s focus is on the “Spirit of Giving.” Speakers include Erin Birch, United Way of Sumner County; Katherine Louw, the Carolyn Smith Foundation; Kathryn Good, Kathryn Good Marketing Consulting. The Gathering Place, 450 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 5-7 p.m. Reservations are required. Gallatin Chamber Member $18, non-member: $25 Information