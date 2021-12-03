Come together: Beatles, Realtors eventually succeed

VOL. 45 | NO. 49 | Friday, December 3, 2021

With the exception of politics – and COVID now falls into that realm, apparently – nothing has received as much press ballyhoo as the release of Peter Jackson’s film “Get Back.” For those who might have missed it, the film is an eight-hour documentary on the Beatles making of the album and movie that was originally called Let it Be.

“Let it Be” was only an hour and a-half and was dismal. It was difficult to view, and the Beatles themselves hated it. It became the lightning rod for those discussing the group’s eventual dissolution.

Paul McCartney could not understand it. He thought they had a jolly good time. Fact is, the new film shows they did.

It should be disclosed here that I have been a fan of the Beatles even before their landing on U.S. soil. At least I was a fan until I aged and penned two books about the lads from Liverpool and have hosted a Beatles radio show for eight years. Now, I have been labeled a “historian.”

It seemed for almost all of my life that everything could be related to the Beatles. It has driven family and friends alike crazy with the exception of those who also live, eat and breathe Beatles. Now, it is their turn to be driven mad because I think “Get Back” points to the Beatles behaving like Realtors.

Fairly panned and rightfully praised, the film shows the Beatles having a good time making music. They squabble from time to time. At one point, George Harrison, the youngest member, quits the band.

Such reactions happen in real estate every day. Very few agents stay with the same firm their entire career.

Like Realtors, the Beatles fought. But they all wanted the same thing – to produce the best results their talent would allow in a short time frame. They only had one month, similar to most real estate transactions.

After the skirmishes, they drank wine and worked more.

Realtors will argue and debate all day on a deal with one representing the buyer and one representing the seller. Then one will attend the others wine and cheese reception at a new listing.

Squabbles aside, real estate transactions work when all involved are working toward the same goal. And the Beatles’ new film is a guide to sound real estate.

Have you heard of my new band, The Reatles? Be on the lookout.

Sale of the Week

With residential real estate market in Nashville boiling like custard, houses are being purchased for numbers north of the imagination. Recently, a home on Belmont Boulevard sold for $3 million within minutes of hitting the market.

3004 Belmont Boulevard

David Binkley, one of the top guns at Village noted the home is unique to the neighborhood in that it is totally new construction in a historic neighborhood. He described it as being “carefully crafted and juxtaposed with all the trappings of an old-world Tudor and a has a sophisticated modern appeal.”

Built by maker Construction and Development, a group that “set forth to build a home that would not only seamlessly compliment the previous 150 years of homes that grace Belmont Boulevard, but also last the next 150 years and beyond,” says Binkley, phrasing the description so well.

Resting on a lot spanning the usual 0.2 acres, the house absorbed 4,749 square feet with 559 of that being in the DADU. For those of you that have not incorporated DADU into your vocabulary, now is the time. A DADU is, of course, a detached additional dwelling unit. They are, at times, found in HPRs, horizontal property regimes.

Additionally, they skirt restrictions governing NOO STRs (non-owner-occupied short-term rentals). Since DADUs are a portion of the property that is owner occupied, they can go the Airbnb route.

Back to 3004 Belmont Boulevard. Its $3 million price tag means it sold for $632 price per square foot. As is often the case, Katie Morrell of Compass RE beat the other bidders and reigned supreme for her buyers.

The main dwelling has 4,190 square feet, while the detached additional dwelling has 559. The TMD has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bathroom, often referred to as a powder room.

There is an ensuite on each floor, and the upstairs includes two additional bedrooms that share a bathroom. Few care about the relationship of Jack and Jill and how going up a hill has anything to do with dual bathrooms sinks, so Johnson and Johnson is safe to keep the J&J thing going.

In his directions to the two detached dwellings at 3004 Belmont Boulevard, David Binkley noted “Property located across the street from Christ the King.” Many had wondered about his whereabouts these days. Now in this season celebrating his birth, everyone knows.

Of course, he is referring to the popular Catholic Church Christ the King and the school that bears its name. Home to more than 1,000 churchgoers, it is a landmark. The name, however, has caused some confusion over the years, even when Nashville was a smaller city.

A person relocating to Nashville was invited to attend a parochial school football game with one of his co-workers. Set on a field behind St. Thomas Hospital on Harding Road – now Baptist West, a Catholic-Baptist transition – the game pitted two rivals, Christ the King and St. Ann’s, a Catholic Church and school on Charlotte Pike.

Unfamiliar with Nashville churches, the newcomer walked onto the field with his friend to observe the game. His friend’s brother was playing for the St. Ann’s squad, so the two stood among the parents, families and supporters of Charlotte Avenue squad.

Suddenly, one of the youthful St. Ann’s cheerleaders, seventh or eighth grade, screamed at the top her lungs “Kill Christ the King.” The newcomer was appalled by the chant and looked at his colleague with a look of bewilderment.

The local asked his friend why he was upset. Only then did he realize the cheerleader was referring to the opposing football team. Through the years, the transplant would attend multiple services within the hallowed halls of Christ the King.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com