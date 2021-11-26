Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021
Stocks rise as Wall Street steadies following omicron slide
The Associated Press
Updated 3:12PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market steadied itself Monday following a slide last week brought on by the newest coronavirus variant.
Investors are waiting for more clues about just how much damage the new strain may do to the economy.
The S&P 500 ended 1.3% higher, recovering more than half its drop from Friday. Bond yields and crude oil also recovered chunks of Friday's knee-jerk reaction to run toward safety and away from risky investments.
While the market was steadier, it didn't return to the full-on rally it had been on before the discovery of the variant now known as omicron.