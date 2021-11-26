Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

Stocks rise as Wall Street steadies following omicron slide

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market steadied itself Monday following a slide last week brought on by the newest coronavirus variant.

Investors are waiting for more clues about just how much damage the new strain may do to the economy.

The S&P 500 ended 1.3% higher, recovering more than half its drop from Friday. Bond yields and crude oil also recovered chunks of Friday's knee-jerk reaction to run toward safety and away from risky investments.

While the market was steadier, it didn't return to the full-on rally it had been on before the discovery of the variant now known as omicron.

