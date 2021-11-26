Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

Passenger accused of airplane tirade arrested in Nashville

Updated 7:37AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville allegedly punched a flight attendant and pulled another attendant's hair before being subdued, police said.

Spirit Airlines spokesperson Nicole Aguiar said Nashville International Airport police removed the passenger "for unruly behavior" Saturday night, and news outlets report the 42-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication.

According to an arrest warrant, another passenger restrained the woman with zip ties around her feet. The woman's eyes were bloodshot, she spoke in a slurred manner and told officers she drank "a lot."

She also resisted officers as they tried to place her in a patrol car, the affidavit said.

"We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights," Aguiar said in a statement.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0