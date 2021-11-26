Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

Nashville advances past Orlando, faces Philadelphia Sunday

Updated 7:09AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored his second goal of the game in the 74th minute and Nashville defeated Orlando 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Nashville will play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Mukhtar, who has 18 goals on the season, has scored three goals in four playoff appearances.

Mukhtar was left alone along the right side and he cut back at the top of the 18-yard box past several defenders to get an open shooting lane for Nashville's first lead.

Jhonder Cádiz capped the scoring with a stoppage-time goal.

Daryl Dike headed in a corner kick for Orlando in the 14th minute as Nashville allowed a goal in the opening 20 minutes for the fifth straight match. Mukhtar tied it in the 21st on a deflected shot from distance.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0