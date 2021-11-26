Christmas events planned for Tennessee Residence, Capitol

VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — The annual Christmas celebration at the Tennessee Capitol will take place next Monday and tours of the governor's mansion begin Dec. 10, according to an announcement from Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee.

Christmas at the Capitol is a free public event. It begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and includes a tree lighting ceremony, refreshments and musical performances from the 129th Army Band jazz ensemble and the Belmont University BSA gospel choir. This year's Christmas tree is being donated by Thomas and Patricia Washer of Murfreesboro.

Annual holiday tours of the governor's mansion, known as the Tennessee Residence, will take place Dec. 10 to 12 and Dec. 16 to 19. This year's theme is "A Storybook Christmas" with decor that brings classic Christmas stories to life. The free tours are self-guided but require an advance reservation. Guests are also invited to bring donations for Tennessee nonprofits. More information is available at tn.gov/residence.