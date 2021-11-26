Giving Thanks – mostly that we’ve moved past 2020

VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

Thanksgiving of 2020 was a special kind of torture. We’d all been isolated for months, and it didn’t feel safe to be around loved ones yet. The gloom accentuated the early sundowns and the cold nights.

While 2021 still has significant challenges, we’re making progress. For the first time in two years, many people will see family in person on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to this, the job market is especially good right now. In a way, it’s quite shocking considering everything that we’ve collectively been through.

With this in mind, I encourage you to allow this Thanksgiving to inspire your job search. Find your next opportunity and help those around you who are struggling to find theirs.

• Be Grateful: Focus on the positive things about your current job. Perhaps you like your boss, your team, or that you’re able to work remotely. Even in negative situation, there are usually a few things to be thankful for. Move your attention to the good stuff.

• Reconnect: Thanksgiving is the kickoff to the holiday season. Take the opportunity to reconnect with friends, co-workers, and loved ones you haven’t seen in a while – by phone, email, video or in person. Not only is it good for your soul, it’s good for your network. When you’re looking for a job, it’s critical that you keep your network up to date.

• Reflect: Holidays are a great time to think back about the past year and to make plans for the future. What went well? What would you do differently? Write these things down along with goals for next year. When would you like to find a new job? What are the attributes you’d prefer in your next job?

• Help Others: Networking is a big part of finding a job. When we’re in the middle of our own search we forget about those around us. Take the time to help those in your life who are also looking. In return, they will help you.

• Relax: Looking for a job can be a long and stressful process. Don’t forget to take a little time for yourself. It will help you to keep moving forward in your search when you return to work.

• Give Thanks: Take the time to thank those in your life who help you every day. Whether it’s a friend, co-worker or supervisor, take the time to wish them a happy Thanksgiving – and thank them for the impact they make on your life. You might even consider giving thanks in the form of a written recommendation on LinkedIn.

• Stay Positive: The holiday season can be a tough one if you’re looking for a job. It feels like a time of increased financial responsibilities and decreased opportunities. But, staying positive will draw good people to you. It will help to lay the foundation for your job search, so they will think of you when they’re hiring.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.