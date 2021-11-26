Bass, Berry & Sims bolsters health care practice

VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

Bass, Berry & Sims has added seven experienced health care attorneys to its national health care practice, including Travis Lloyd as a member in Nashville. The other six will be based in the firm’s Washington D.C. office.

Lloyd focuses on complex health care regulatory matters and represents a broad range of health care industry clients including hospitals and health systems, ambulatory surgery centers, post-acute providers, behavioral health providers and physician practices, as well as their strategic partners.

His work has earned numerous noteworthy plaudits, including selection by Law360 as one of five “Rising Stars” in health care law in 2018 and selection by Bloomberg Law for its inaugural “They’ve Got Next” series in 2021.

Lloyd is a graduate of Davidson College, the Georgia State University College of Law and the Harvard School of Public Health.

Regent Surgical taps Turner for CFO role

Regent Surgical Health, a provider of ambulatory surgery care, has selected Katie Turner as its chief financial officer.

Turner comes to Regent from Atlanta-based Sharecare where she served in a variety of leadership roles including division CFO, senior vice president of strategic business operations, and vice president of account management.

Turner joins the executive leadership team at Regent and will be responsible for leading and directing all accounting and corporate finance, overseeing tax, managing financial audits and center performance while lending strategic insights toward long-term growth.

During her tenure at Sharecare, the digital health company went through multiple acquisitions including Healthways, where Turner spent most of her career implementing real-time analytics to help drive more profitable decisions throughout the enterprise.

Most recently, Turner was instrumental in Sharecare combining with Falcon Capital and taking the company public earlier this year.

She earned her Master of Accountancy and degree in in accounting from the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee. Turner is also a licensed certified public accountant.

Cooper names new transportation director

Mayor John Cooper has named Diana Alarcon director of his newly created Department of Transportation, effective Jan. 10.

Alarcon brings more than three decades of experience, including launching a then-new local department of transportation in Fort Lauderdale, to the 4-month-old Nashville Department of Transportation.

Seven months after Metro Council enacted the Metro Nashville Transportation Plan, the mayor in July 2021 launched NDOT, beginning the national search for a transportation director. Faye DiMassimo, the mayor’s senior adviser for transportation and infrastructure, has served as interim director.

Since Metro Council enacted the plan, Metro Nashville has secured nearly $14 million in state and federal grants to fund its transportation projects and is positioned to leverage additional grant dollars to pay for up to 60% of the plan.

Alarcon has served as director of transportation and mobility for Tucson, Arizona, the second-most populated city in Arizona, since 2018. Previously, she was transportation and mobility director for the City of Fort Lauderdale (2011-2018), where she launched Fort Lauderdale’s then-new department of transportation.

NDOT is responsible for the city’s transportation network at every level - neighborhood streets, crosswalks and sidewalks, traffic signal management and infrastructure – and works closely with regional partners to promote connectivity across the greater Nashville area.

Fort Lauderdale was Florida’s first city to join the global Vison Zero network of communities working to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries. In January 2020, Mayor Cooper committed to achieving Vision Zero status in Nashville.

In both Tucson and Fort Lauderdale, Alarcon led the development of 20-year strategic plans, blueprints for improving transportation safety and creating balanced, sustainable mobility networks in those cities.

She led parking and fleet services for Fort Lauderdale (2008-2010) and began her early career as director of operations for Central Parking – which has its headquarters in Nashville – in Chicago.

In 2019, the Arizona Women in Transportation Seminar named her an “Outstanding Person.” In 2018, the South Florida Women in Transportation Seminar named her “Woman of the Year.”

Alarcon is a member of the Women in Transportation Seminar, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Urban Land Institute, the American Planning Association, the National Transit Institute, the American Public Works Association and the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

She holds a Lean Six Sigma Yellow belt, has trained in senior management and environmental management at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Young Leaders Council names annual honorees

Young Leaders Council has named Maria Amado as its 2021 Young Leader of the Year Award recipient for her commitment to making a difference in the nonprofit community.

The award is presented annually to one YLC alumnus who has used the skills developed through the program to positively impact the Middle Tennessee nonprofit community while staying engaged with YLC.

Amado serves as a partner at A&G Financial Management and as board president of the Community Resource Center. She is a graduate of Nashville Class 37.

YLC also recognized Joshua Livingston, relationship executive, Healthcare Services at J.P. Morgan, with the Legacy of Leadership award, given to an outstanding alumnus for demonstrated excellence and commitment, leadership and excellence to Young Leader Council and the nonprofit community.

It also recognizes his commitment to the long-term success of the organization.

He is a graduate of YLC class 60 and the organization’s immediate past board chair. Livingston serves as board chair for the governing board of Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee and on the board and executive committee of Leadership Health Care.

Correction commissioner joins 4th Purpose Foundation

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker will join 4th Purpose Foundation, a Knoxville-based criminal justice reform nonprofit, beginning Jan. 1.

Parker will serve as president of the foundation, providing guidance and leadership on all national initiatives as well as the foundation’s work in support of Tennessee activities.

Parker has more than three decades experience in the field of corrections. He began his correctional career as a correctional officer and rose through the ranks to warden, assistant commissioner and commissioner. Parker was first appointed commissioner in June 2016 by former Gov. Bill Haslam and was reappointed in January 2019 by Gov. Bill Lee.

Parker serves as president of the American Correctional Association, the nation’s oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession.

Parker will work closely with 4th Purpose founder and CEO Josh Smith and a team that includes Dr. Kristi Miller Anderson, who previously served as an assistant warden of programming at the Louisiana Institute for Women and oversaw special reentry projects at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Direct Edge adds Feldman as vice president

The Nashville-based Republican consulting firm Direct Edge Campaigns has added Adam Feldman as vice president.

Previously, Feldman served as the political director at the Republican Party of Kentucky, where he helped expand the Republican supermajority in the statehouse from 61 to 75 seats. Before that, he spent a decade in New Mexico, where he helped Republicans take over the statehouse for the first time in 60 years and served as a member of Gov. Susana Martinez’s political team.

Since its founding in 2013, Direct Edge has been a part of multiple legislative chamber takeovers, hundreds of client victories, and thousands of unique direct mail pieces sent to millions of households in more than 30 states.