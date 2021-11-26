VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

Shop Small Stop-In. Stop by the Gallatin Chamber office on Small Business Saturday to prepare and plan for a day of shopping. The first 100 through the door will be guaranteed a Shop Small swag bag. Each person who enters the Chamber during the Shop Small Stop-In will have a chance to win a door prize featuring Gallatin items and products and offerings from local small businesses. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Gallatin Chamber Office, 118 W. Main. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes

A hike in the wintery woods followed by roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate. Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Fee: $10 per hiker. Hike times: 9:30 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Additional dates include: Dec. 23, 28-31 and Jan. 8, 15. Registration required. Information

THROUGH JAN. 9

The Elegance of Royal Fashion

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center is showcasing this collection owned by noted Memphis fashion designer and doyenne Pat Kerr Tigrett featuring the gowns of Diana, princess of Wales, and designs from The Pat Kerr Private Royal Collection. Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Day and New Year’s Day. Fee: $20 per person. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Maury Alliance Women in Business Networking Breakfast

Join Women in Business at Lime & Loaf for a casual networking breakfast. In partnership with 431 Ministries, all attendees are asked to bring a donation for the “Known Seen Loved” Christmas Party. Items needed include undecorated stockings, construction paper, blank cards, Christmas stickers, glue, glitter, felt pieces paint and glitter pens, graham crackers, white icing and candy to decorate gingerbread houses. Lime & Loaf, 510 N. Garden Street, Columbia. 8-9 a.m. Be prepared to buy your own breakfast. Information

Williamson County Real Estate Summit

Featuring Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors. Williamson County Residential Real Estate Panel and Conversation, Moderated by Bo Patten, CEO of the Williamson County Association of Realtors. Additional topics and speakers: Retail trends and the future of the Factory at Franklin, Elam Freeman, founder and principal of Ojas Partners. State of commercial real estate, moderated by Elizabeth McCreary, Williamson, Inc. chief economic development officer. Virginia Springs II, 5501 Virginia Way, Brentwood. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $55 members, $65 non-members, $750 Company table of 10. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

Breakfast with the Mayors

Join Maury Alliance for Breakfast with the Mayors. Alliance president Will Evans will lead a Q&A panel with Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and Mt. Pleasant Mayor Bill White, Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. Breakfast will be served. Questions for the mayors may be emailed to nperry@mauryallicance.com. Fee: $20 members, $25 non-members. 8-9 a.m. Memorial Building, 308 West 7th Street, Columbia. Information

Coffee and Connect

Join fellow Gallatin Young Professionals members at rotating coffee shops in Gallatin the first Wednesday of every month. 8-9 a.m. Stompin’ Grounds, 532 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. Information

“The East Nashville Effect”

Join the Chamber East Area Advisory Council for networking and discussion about the unique qualities and character of East Nashville. Free, but pre-registration is required. H.O.M.E. Helping Our Music Evolve, C615Building, 615 Main Street, Suite M7. Information

Members Connect Leads Exchange

Expand your network and build new business relationships at this Williamson Chamber event. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Party Room at Chuy’s Fine Tex-Mex, 100 East Park Lane, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Industry Roundtables

A new way to network in 2021. Industry Roundtables will meet once a month on a Thursday to promote community over competition. Coffee will be provided, breakfast will be sponsored by Bojangles and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting in an effort to better connect members and resources. Registration is required. The Venue, 1023 S Water Ave, Gallatin. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Downtown Connect: Tour of Fifth and Broadway

Located in the heart of Downtown Nashville, Fifth + Broadway is the largest mixed-use development in the city. Known to some as Fifth and Broad, the development has the largest rooftop in Nashville, more than 30 eateries and bars, and three stages. Join other chamber members and Nashville Downtown Partnership for a behind-the-scenes tour. Preregistration is required. 10-11 a.m. Fifth & Broadway, 501 Commerce Street, Nashville. Information

CFMT’S Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award Luncheon

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is presenting its 27th annual Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award to Susan and Luke Simons, business, civic and community leaders known for their generous philanthropy in the arts and health care and for service with numerous nonprofit organizations. Music City Center’s Davidson Ballroom, 201 5th Ave. S. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Individual tickets $80, table of six $480. Registration and information

Nashpreneurs Happy Hour at NOI

The Nashville Chamber small biz committee and Leadership Connect alumni will host this networking happy hour at Nashville Office Interiors. Festive attire encouraged. 611 3rd Ave. S., Nashville. Free. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals

Taking place quarterly, Off the Clock with GYP is a networking event for young professionals offering them the opportunity to discuss and share ideas while learning about other local businesses. For each event, a local nonprofit will be picked to receive proceeds from ticket sales. Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres and a beverage. This quarter, Public Square will be hosting with proceeds going to the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee. Alberto’s, 210 Douglas Bend, Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Registration required. Information