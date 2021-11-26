Santa’s bag holds no pools, major appliances this year

VOL. 45 | NO. 48 | Friday, November 26, 2021

Prices are ascending as the holidays descend upon the city, and developers and builders are frustrated as they are unable to keep pace with demand. Individuals desiring renovations, additions and swimming pools are incensed that no one will work for them.

Pool contractors are telling many would-be swimmers to keep their pants on – literally and figuratively – as wait times for pools are now two to two and a-half years. Someone needs to open a pool company. That is, someone with at least a basic understanding of blasting through limestone.

New construction is often completed with no appliances in place. Some living in new million-dollar houses are cooking with microwaves and hot plates. The scratch and dent stores are in need of more clumsy movers, as the inventory in their warehouses is depleted.

Happy Holidays.

Sale of the Week

Belle Meade Blvd.

As December approaches, there are those among us who feel – “have heard” – that the market is softening. For the most part, those are people who many would refer to as buyers. There is hope among them, but they should not hold their collective breath.

Perhaps homes that would have received 35 offers during the summer months will only garner 25 offers now. The news could be that the number of sales is down as compared to the same month last year, but that is due to inventory being reduced by over 30%.

The market is strong, so strong that residential sales transactions that would have made headlines last year are now commonplace. Nothing is impossible in Nashville. Those with houses in pristine, updated prime conditions in prime locations can price a home where they wish and receive it. Ask and it shall be granted.

For example, last week a home at on Belle Meade Boulevard sold for $7.450 million. With 8,010 square feet, that equates to an impressive $930 per square foot, a masterful number that would rank in the Top 10 but would win neither trophy nor green jacket.

Chances are the buyer could afford the entry fee to one of the local country clubs, even with membership prices going through the roof. Funny, the courses are not improved, merely the clientele.

Worthy of note is that the home sold two years ago for $3.534 million, or $524 per square foot, an enormous number at the time currently on par with houses selling the in the neighborhood today. The fact that the residence is situated near both the Belle Meade Country Club and the neighborhood known as the Belle Meade Links might have interested the buyer.

It is rumored that this is the same buyer who had previously purchased the home at 4506 Beacon Drive, just a slap shot away. This house is owned by one Johan Arvidsson, who apparently goes by another name when paying hockey. To the Viktor, aka the seller, go the spoils in residential real estate as the house sold for $3.7 million.

Tax records show the purchaser of the Arvidsson residence is James William Nantz III, trustee. There is a well-known sports announcer extraordinaire by the name of Jim Nantz. Nantz soars with the eagles in his world of broadcasting and is unparalleled in his profession.

Julia Spickard was the listing agent of the Belle Meade home. Before her marriage to Mr. Spickard, Julia had spent her life with Corker as a surname. And, yes, her father is former Sen. Bob Corker.

Beth Molteni is listed in Realtracs as having represented the buyer of both the Arvidsson property and the Belle Meade Boulevard property. Beth is the wife of none other than Tom Molteni.

As the house was not officially on the market when it was purchased, there is little known of any upgrades the owners may have completed to improve the house, which was at one time owned by one the most successful songwriters in modern day country music. This home is considered a slice of heaven and always hooks the big players.

The house has water features galore with five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. When the songwriter owned it, the house grounds included a putting green, remarks in the multiple listing service reveal. There are five bedrooms, a recreation room in the basement and a paneled den.

The Belle Meade Police Department stands on guard to keep the bogeys away, and Percy Warner Park, with its public golf course, can make any drive look as if it left the club of Tiger Woods.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.