VOL. 45 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 19, 2021

Two added to board overseeing Ford plant site

Updated 7:09AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has selected two people for a new government panel that oversees the site where Ford plans to establish a massive electric vehicle and battery complex.

McNally's office says former Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Evelyn Robertson and Brownsville attorney Michael Banks will join the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee previously named his former transportation commissioner, Clay Bright, as the authority's CEO, and Tipton County Mayor Jeff Huffman and First Horizon National official Charlie Tuggle as board members.

The 11-member board also includes the governor himself, two House speaker appointees, one joint appointment by both speakers, and the commissioners of economic development, finance and general services.

In September, Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation revealed plans for a $5.6 billion campus to build electric F-Series pickup trucks about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis in rural Haywood County.

