The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 19, 2021

Tennessee lawyer nominated to 6th Circuit Court of Appeals

Updated 7:07AM
MEMPHIS (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Tennessee lawyer to serve on the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

He is Andre B. Mathis, a partner in the Memphis office of the law firm Butler Snow LLP. He has practiced in the areas of commercial and government litigation and criminal defense work.

Mathis graduated cum laude from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law in 2007 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis in 2003, the White House said Wednesday.

The 6th Circuit sits in Cincinnati and has jurisdiction over federal appeals from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

