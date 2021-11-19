VOL. 45 | NO. 47 | Friday, November 19, 2021

Rutherford Chamber 101. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals and gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro.8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

NOV. 19-20

37TH Holiday Market

Homemade baked goods, candies, crafts, clothing, games and more. First Church, 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon & Half Marathon

Race will start at 8th & Broadway at 7:20 a.m., and road closures will be in effect for many areas of Nashville south to Clifton Lane near Lipscomb University and east to Shelby Park. Information, route map

Christmas Harvest Craft Show

A longtime tradition in Gallatin. Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Information

Christmas on the Square

Springfield merchants host Santa’s first appearance of the year. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the square in Springfield. Information

Springfield Christmas Parade

Parade beings at 10th Ave and ends at Springfield Middle School. 6-7 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Join Gallatin Chamber members at various eateries in Gallatin. O’Charley’s, 1009 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

Join Maury Alliance Women in Business at Lime & Loaf for a casual networking breakfast. In partnership with 431 Ministries, all attendees are asked to bring a donation for the “Known Seen Loved” Christmas Party. Items needed: undecorated stockings, construction paper, blank cards, Christmas stickers, glue, glitter, felt pieces paint and glitter pens, graham crackers, white icing and candy for gingerbread houses. Lime & Loaf, 510 N. Garden Street, Columbia. 8-9 a.m. Be prepared to buy your own breakfast. Information

Williamson County Real Estate Summit

Speakers: Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors. Williamson County Residential Real Estate panel and conversation, moderated by Bo Patten, CEO of the Williamson County Association of Realtors. Retail trends and the future of the Factory at Franklin, Elam Freeman, founder and principal, Ojas Partners. State of Commercial Real Estate, moderated by Elizabeth McCreary, Williamson, Inc. chief economic development officer. Virginia Springs II, 5501 Virginia Way, Brentwood. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $55 members, $65 non-members, $750 Company table of 10. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Marshmallow and Hot Chocolate Hikes

Spend time with family and friends on hike in the winter woods followed by roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate. Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Road South, Brentwood. Fee: $10 per hiker. Hike times: 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additional dates include: Dec. 23, 28, 29, 30, 31, Jan. 8, 15. Registration required. Information

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

Breakfast with the Mayors

Join Maury Alliance for a Q&A panel with Columbia’s Chaz Molder, Mt. Pleasant’s Bill White and Spring Hill’s Jim Hagaman. Breakfast will be served. Questions for the mayors may be emailed to nperry@mauryallicance.com. Fee: $20 members, $25 non-members. 8-9 a.m. Memorial Building, 308 West 7th Street, Columbia. Information

THURSDAY, DEC. 2

Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award Luncheon

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee presents the 27th annual Joe Kraft Humanitarian Award to Susan and Luke Simons, business, civic and community leaders known for their generous philanthropy in the arts and health care and for timeless service with numerous nonprofit organizations. Music City Center’s Davidson Ballroom, 201 5th Ave. S. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: Individual tickets $80, tables of six $480. Registration and information