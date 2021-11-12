Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

Stocks rise on Wall Street after retail sales post big gain

The Associated Press

Updated 3:24PM
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

Home Depot rose 5.7% after the home improvement retailer reported surging sales and solid profits last quarter amid a hot housing market.

New data also showed Americans sharply increased their spending last month.

Technology and health care companies also rose.

Communications companies lagged the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.64%.

