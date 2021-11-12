Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

Child care providers can apply for Tennessee grant program

NASHVILLE (AP) — ChildcareTennessee on Monday announced a $5 million grant program to establish new childcare services or expand existing ones.

Providers can apply for up to $1,000 per licensed child care slot, up to a maximum of $100,000 per program. The grants can be used for furniture, equipment, supplies, curriculum and other items and services, according to a news release from ChildcareTennessee.

The grants are administered in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Human Services. Since October 2019, the partners have distributed nearly $71 million in grants to licensed child care programs across Tennessee.

In addition to the new grants, the partners are currently accepting applications for Support and Enhancement Grants for existing child care providers. Applications for both grant programs are available at ChildcareTennessee.com.

