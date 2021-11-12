Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

University of Tennessee system proposes veteran tuition rate

Updated 6:03AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The University of Tennessee system is proposing a break that would let military veterans attend its campuses at the discounted in-state tuition rate.

The university says the board has shown support for President Randy Boyd's proposal and a request for approval from state lawmakers to make the change possible across the university's system.

If it's approved, the discount would apply to military-affiliated student groups starting next fall.

The university says it has 1,745 students on average at its campuses and institutes who are veterans, servicemembers and dependents, with some already qualifying as in-state residents.

Undergraduate tuition and fees at the Knoxville campus, for example, are $13,244 in-state for 2021-22, compared with $31,664 out-of-state.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0