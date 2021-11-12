Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

Stocks eke out small gains, still headed for weekly loss

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.

Disney sank 7.1% in heavy trading after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel.

Beyond Meat dropped 13.3% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.

Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.

