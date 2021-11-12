Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021
Stocks eke out small gains, still headed for weekly loss
The Associated Press
Updated 3:14PM
Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.
The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.
Disney sank 7.1% in heavy trading after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel.
Beyond Meat dropped 13.3% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.
Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.