Stocks eke out small gains, still headed for weekly loss

Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.

The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.

Disney sank 7.1% in heavy trading after reporting a slowdown in subscriber gains at its streaming channel.

Beyond Meat dropped 13.3% after reporting a much wider loss than analysts were expecting.

Bond trading was closed for Veterans Day.